June 1: Eat. Drink. Local. Fest to Benefit Homeless Students

The 2024 Eat. Drink. Local. Festival will be held Saturday, June 1, 2-8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

The festical will feature entertainment for the entire family, including local craft beer, wine, food trucks and live music. Children’s entertainment will include bounce houses, face painting, slime making and more.

Proceeds from the festival will be used to help the more than 1,000 homeless students and their families in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Admission is free.

Enjoy a wide variety of food trucks and tents offering tacos, pizza, donuts, BBQ, sushi, smoothies and more.

Enjoy craft beer and wine from local breweries and wineries.

Live music on the main stage from some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s best and most sought-after bands and musicians.

The event will also include a farmer’s market. Shop with more tha 50 of the event’s participating exhibitors selling everything from farm-fresh fruit/veggies to essential oils, candles, artwork and apparel.

Let the kids run wild at Kid’s Kingdom, which includes (supervised) bounce houses, face painting, photo booths, spiderman/wonder woman photo ops, balloon sculptures, and graffiti walls!

For more information visit www.eatdrinklocalscv.com.

