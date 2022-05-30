June 1: Public Health Virtual Town Hall on Pediatric COVID Vaccines

A virtual Town Hall meeting on pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be held Wednesday, June 1 at 6 p.m. The event will be moderated by Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.
To view the Town Hall meeting:
Facebook: facebook.com/lapublichealth
Twitter: twitter.com/lapublichealth
YouTube: youtube.com/lapublichealth
Pfizer COVID-19 boosters are now available for children ages 5-11 at all L.A. County vaccination sites. This past month, COVID cases increased by 264% among this age group compared to 116% increase for adults 18-49.
To submit a question in advance for the Town Hall click here.
Walk-in vaccines are available in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday through Sunday noon to 7 p.m. at:
UPDATE: 4 p.m. The Bouquet Fire is currently holding on a ridge at approximately 75 acres in size. A fire was reported Monday, May 30 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir in the Angeles National Forest.
CalTrans has announced that it expects starting Tuesday, May 31, and continuing through Monday, June 6, the Northbound I-5 Orange Grove Avenue On-Ramp will be closed to traffic at all times, day and night.
UPDATE: 4 p.m. The Bouquet Fire is currently holding on a ridge at approximately 75 acres in size. A fire was reported Monday, May 30 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir in the Angeles National Forest.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission regular meeting will be held Thursday, June 2 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley with a $1,500 donation to help support the charitable organization’s outreach program for the homeless in the SCV.
CalTrans has announced that it expects starting Tuesday, May 31, and continuing through Monday, June 6, the Northbound I-5 Orange Grove Avenue On-Ramp will be closed to traffic at all times, day and night.
The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, May 27, through Sept. 11. The Summer Trolley will provide service to premier hotel properties and tourism destinations, including Westfield Valencia Town Center, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, which includes one new death reported in Santa Clarita, 5,800 new cases countywide and 173 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Soroptimist International of Valencia’s annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” returns Sept. 24, 2022 to the Hyatt Valencia. Now in its 19th year, the event’s theme is “Masquerade Gala.”
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced May 27 that Senate Bill 1271 has successfully passed the Senate Floor with unanimous support. The bill adds much-needed accountability to the state’s no-bid contracting process by ensuring there is ample opportunity for both oversight and review of a contract before renewal.
Students from two high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District won awards for street safety video Public Service Announcements. Castaic High School and Golden Valley High School walked the red carpet for the Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition Awards Ceremony at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood on Friday, May 20.
A ruling by the U.S. District Court on May 25, 2022, vacates both the Interior Board of Land Appeals Decision made in 2019 and the Bureau of Land Management Decision made in 2015. As a result, BLM no longer has a valid decision indicating that the mining contracts are expired or terminated.
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on May 26 they have entered into an agreement for Mental Health to pilot the provision of comprehensive crisis response services to individuals experiencing mental health crises while onboard Metro vehicles or at Metro stations.
College of the Canyons had two Cougars compete at the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships hosted by Mt. San Antonio College May 20-21, with Matthew Ballentine and Milca Osorio finishing among the state's best in several events.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.