June 1: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Seasons of Song’

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, under the direction of Musical Director Allan Robert Petker, will present “Seasons of Song” on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Composers have written music to celebrate the changing seasons for hundreds of years. The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will share some of the greatest choral descriptions, including works by Shank, Strope, Gjeilo, Linberg, Memley, Elgar and many more.

Experience the cool breezes of spring, the warmth of summer, the brilliant colors of the fall and the stillness of winter as offered through the sense of sound.

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale was established in 1998 and promotes fine choral music through an annual concert series of outstanding quality, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts efforts. The Chorale performs works selected from all periods of the choral repertoire.

Tickets are $35 for general admission, $28 for seniors and students and $10 for children to age 17. Tickets can be purchased online at www.scmasterchorale.org.

