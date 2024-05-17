header image

May 17
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
June 1: SCAA Bottle Cap Mural Project
| Friday, May 17, 2024

Bottle Cap ProjectJoin the Santa Clarita Artists Association in building a cleaner, greener community by creating a mural made from thousands of recycled bottle caps!

SCAA is inviting families June 1, from from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., to help create a colorful mural to be hung inside the Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Library.

Parents, empower your kids to join in on the joy of shaping the health of their environment.

Together, we can all make a positive difference and ensure a cleaner, healthier home for us all!

For more information, click [here].
LASD Torch Relay Honors Ryan Clinkunbroomer, Fallen Heroes
The Memorial Torch Relay Run was established in 1975 to honor the memory of the brave and dedicated peace officers in Los Angeles County who sacrificed their lives in the performance of their duties.
SCV Water’s Kevin Strauss Named CAPIO’s Communicator of the Year
The California Association of Public Information Officials recognized Kevin Strauss, Communications Manager for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency with one of CAPIO's highest honors - the 2024 Communicator of the Year - during the 2024 awards dinner on May 14 in Indian Wells.
Lief Labs’ Nonprofit Program Donates to Domestic Violence Survivors
Santa Clarita-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program donated 400 jars of Lief Cares Protein Powder nutritional supplements to the Valley Oasis Shelter, which provides services to men, women and children of all ages who are survivors of domestic violence.
June 8: Saugus High School Music Program Rummage, Bake Sale
Get ready Santa Clarita for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support!
COC Grad Steps Up After Redshirt Year
College of the Canyons football student-athlete Joshua Clark knows a thing or two about stepping up.
May 18: Cornhole Tourney Benefiting Samuel Dixon Health Center
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to host its second annual Cornhole Tournament Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewery.
LASD Seeking Help Locating At-Risk, Missing Agua Dulce Teen
Palmdale Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk, missing juvenile, Brianna Covert.
Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers
The annual Summer Reading Program is back at the Santa Clarita Public Library. This year's theme is "Read, Renew, Repeat." During the seven-week summer program, residents are encouraged to read a variety of books and/or participate in crafts or activities.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious on May 9.
Ushers Needed for Mission Opera’s ‘Merry Widow: Madonna’
Mission Opera is looking for volunteers for front of the house at the performances of the "Merry Widow: Madonna" June 6-8.
June 4: Old West Masonic Lodge #813 Dinner Meeting
The Old West Masonic Lodge #813 19310 Avenue of The Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321 will host dinner and meeting for those interested in learning about freemasonry and the history of the lodge.
June 1: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Seasons of Song’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, under the direction of Musical Director Allan Robert Petker, will present "Seasons of Song" on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m.
May 21-22: Registration for City Seasons Summer Programs Begins
Online registration will begin May 21-22 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
Variety Names CalArts a 2024 ‘Film School Titan’
Entertainment trade publication Variety recently released its 2024 ranking of the top film schools in North America, with California Institute of the Arts named a “Film School Titan." The "Titan" designation places CalArts among the top five film schools on the continent.
May 17: Copper Hill Drive Road Construction
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for construction along Copper Hill Drive starting Friday, May 17.
Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!
April has always been one of my favorite months because year after year, it’s the sign that baseball is officially back. As a longtime Dodger fan, I have fond memories of piling into the family Volkswagen with my brothers and parents for a day spent at Dodger Stadium.
Canyons Men’s Golf Earns 11th 3C2A State Championship
College of the Canyons Men's golf completed its 2024 campaign by bringing home the program's 11th 3C2A State Championship, its third in the last four seasons, at Sandpiper Golf Club on Monday, May 13.
SCV Residents Celebrate Holy Cross Trauma Center 40th Anniversary
For 40 years, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center’s trauma center in Mission Hills has been serving a wide swath of northern Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, treating victims of gun violence, freak accidents, hiking, biking and horseback mishaps and the 2008 Chatsworth Metrolink collision.
June 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Silent Book Auction
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a silent Book Auction beginning at 9a.m. on Monday, June 3, and ending at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10.
CalArts Graduates Class of 2024
The sunny spring day of Friday, May 10 saw a burst of sculptural flora sprouting on the stage of Graduation Courtyard at California Institute of the Arts. Designed around a botanical theme, the 2024 CalArts graduation heralded a celebration of growth and new beginnings for this year’s graduating class, many of whom began their CalArts journey during the pandemic.
June 9: Acton Community Presbyterian Church Celebrates 100 Years
A commemorative ceremony will be held Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m. to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Acton Community Presbyterian Church and the rededication of this historic church following fire damage last fall. All are welcome.
