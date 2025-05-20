June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites all to the Sunday, June 1 “Celebrating Graduates” Square and Round Dance, 2-4:30 p.m.

Michael Kellogg will be our caller from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Kellogg will be calling SSD and plus tips.

Join the Sierra Hillbillies at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The cost is $12 per person. Come dressed in a graduation cap and gown or casual dress is always welcome.

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club has supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years. Social square and round dance is an excellent form of exercise, as well as a way to make new friends.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com.

Visit at www.sierrahillbillies.org, or on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...