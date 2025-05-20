header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, onetime Placerita Canyon property owner and great-granddaughter of Placerita homesteader Frank Walker, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
| Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Sierra Hillbillies celebrate graduates cropped

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites all to the Sunday, June 1 “Celebrating Graduates” Square and Round Dance, 2-4:30 p.m.

Michael Kellogg will be our caller from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Kellogg will be calling SSD and plus tips.

Join the Sierra Hillbillies at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The cost is $12 per person. Come dressed in a graduation cap and gown or casual dress is always welcome.

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club has supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years. Social square and round dance is an excellent form of exercise, as well as a way to make new friends.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com.

Visit at www.sierrahillbillies.org, or on Facebook.

Sierra Hillbillies celebrate graduates
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced an amendment to the Federal budget reconciliation process that would ensure families affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill are not unfairly taxed on the assistance they receive.
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Daniel V. Chavira, 21, an off-duty deputy, was killed in a multivehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Monday, May 19.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
As of today, Los Angeles County is rolling out a Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program designed to streamline plan review and help homeowners rebuild faster following the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present "Growth on the Horizon: Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses" on Thursday, June 5 at 4-6 p.m.
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
L.A. County Invests Additional $10 Million to Advance Food Equity
Los Angeles County’s Chief Sustainability Office and local nonprofit intermediary Community Partners have announced a second tranche of $10 million in community grants to alleviate food insecurity and build a more resilient food system across the region.
L.A. County Invests Additional $10 Million to Advance Food Equity
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites all to the Sunday, June 1 "Celebrating Graduates" Square and Round Dance, 2-4:30 p.m.
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections
College of the Canyons women's tennis student-athletes Baylee Renfro and Leilani Figalan were both recognized with Honorable Mention selections as part of the 2025 All-Western State Conference team.
Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
After overcoming addiction and experiencing tremendous loss, Zoe Hollenbeck reached her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse thanks to College of the Canyons.
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes stamped her name in the Cougars' track & field history book over the weekend, winning the individual 3C2A State Championship in the 400m and earning Junior College All-American honors with a fantastic performance at the State Championship meet hosted by College of San Mateo May 16-17.
Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
NAIA Recognizes TMU Scholar Athletes
Fifty nine spring student athletes from The Master's University have been listed as Scholar Athletes by the NAIA.
NAIA Recognizes TMU Scholar Athletes
Schiavo Camps Overnight Near Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Demand Action
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo camped outside this past weekend for 24 hours next to the 90-acre underground fire at Chiquita Canyon Landfill to shine a light on the ongoing public health impacts harming families across Val Verde, Castaic and Santa Clarita.
Schiavo Camps Overnight Near Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Demand Action
May 21: Hart Board to Recognize Retirees
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, May 21, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
May 21: Hart Board to Recognize Retirees
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, onetime Placerita Canyon property owner and great-granddaughter of Placerita homesteader Frank Walker, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 21-22.
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
May 20: Shape the Future of the Arts at the 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to help shape the next decade of arts in the community.
May 20: Shape the Future of the Arts at the 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall
Jade Meichtry Named Recipient of SCV Water Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Santa Clarita Valley Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has announced that the 2025 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Jade Meichtry.
Jade Meichtry Named Recipient of SCV Water Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
May 20-21: Online Registration Opens for City ‘Seasons’ Summer Classes
Online registration will begin Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20-21 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department featured in the summer edition of the Santa Clarita "Seasons" magazine.
May 20-21: Online Registration Opens for City ‘Seasons’ Summer Classes
May 19-24: Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 19 to Saturday, May 24.
May 19-24: Four Productions Filming in SCV
California Invests Nearly $1.7 Billion for Transportation, Fire Recovery
The California Transportation Commission has allocated nearly $1.7 billion to help improve safety, increase mobility for all users and strengthen the state highway system.
California Invests Nearly $1.7 Billion for Transportation, Fire Recovery
Ken Striplin | Silent Stars Shine Again: Honoring Santa Clarita’s Cinematic Roots
Santa Clarita’s long-standing connection to the film industry takes center stage once again as the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival returns on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25.
Ken Striplin | Silent Stars Shine Again: Honoring Santa Clarita’s Cinematic Roots
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking the public’s assistance locating At-Risk Missing Person, Justin Keith Gant.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
May 26: Annual Memorial Day Tribute at Eternal Valley Memorial Park
The annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 26, 10 a.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, in Newhall.
May 26: Annual Memorial Day Tribute at Eternal Valley Memorial Park
