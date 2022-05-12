header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 12
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’
| Thursday, May 12, 2022
The 13 Clocks

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

Mission Opera is presenting “The 13 Clocks” – a world premiere opera in English, by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on June 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Based on a popular children’s fantasy novel by James Thurber, “The 13 Clocks” is a delightful fairytale filled with magic and absurdity, imagination and escapism. In this fantasy, a mysterious prince, Zorn of Zorna, must complete a seemingly impossible task to rescue the Princess Saralinda from the cold-hearted Duke who stole her when she was a baby. This never-before-performed work features live orchestra (piano, flutes, and percussion) as well as an amazing cast of LA-based singers, including Gabriel Manro, Chris Hunter, Ben Lowe, Tiffany Ho, Phil Meyer, Alexis Wesley, and more!

The production is directed by Mission Opera Artistic Director, Dr. Joshua Wentz and features animation and multimedia design, by Aaron Ball of Command VirFormance. “This show is a wonderful treat for families with children of all ages,” says Ball who is working to develop video design to be projected on a 60’ LED screen on the stage. “Even though it’s a little dark, it truly is a classic fairy-tale for the ages.” The entire performance will last 2 hour and 10 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission.

Mission Opera will continue to operate COVID-19 protocols based on all guidelines and mandates from the State of California, the County of Los Angeles, and the William. S. Hart School District. If any changes occur, CDC protocols at the time of the show will be strictly followed.

Synopsis

The hands of all thirteen clocks stand still in the gloomy castle on a lonely hill where a wicked Duke lives with his niece, the beautiful Princess Saralinda. The Duke fancies he has frozen time, for he is afraid that one day a Prince may come and win away the hand of the Princess—the only warm hand in the castle. To thwart that fate, he sets impossible tasks for Saralinda’s suitors. But when the bold Prince Zorn of Zorna arrives, disguised as a wandering minstrel, and helped by the enigmatic Golux, the cold Duke may at last have met his match.

Tickets

General admission tickets for this live show are $25 and can be purchased at www.missionopera.com or through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-13-clocks-tickets-292879800367.

Student and senior tickets available for $20 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merchandise will be sold before the show and during intermission.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’

June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Mission Opera is presenting "The 13 Clocks" - a world premiere opera in English, by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on June 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
FULL STORY...

The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series

The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
The Outlets at Tejon is excited to introduce its summer concert series this June featuring NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Jim Ranger and his band.
FULL STORY...

May 26: Through the Lens at The MAIN Screens ‘Pescamare’

May 26: Through the Lens at The MAIN Screens ‘Pescamare’
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Through the Lens at The MAIN will offer a free screening of new Italian documentary, "Pescamare" on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Free Children’s Drum Circle at Remo Music Center

Free Children’s Drum Circle at Remo Music Center
Friday, May 6, 2022
The Remo Music Center and Rhythm, Wellness and You in Valencia will be offering a free kid's drum circle every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. beginning May 15, (closed May 28 for Memorial Day).
FULL STORY...

May 7: Cars, Coffee Concourse Show at Porsche Santa Clarita

May 7: Cars, Coffee Concourse Show at Porsche Santa Clarita
Friday, May 6, 2022
Porsche Santa Clarita invites all makes and models to participate in a Concourse Show Saturday, May 7 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Valencia dealership.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joins the movement to raise awareness for mental health by recognizing several community leaders from the 21st Senate District whose work centers on advocating for individuals with mental illnesses and their families as May is Mental Health Awareness month.
Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program
May 13: CalArts 2022 Graduation Ceremony
The California Institute of the Arts 2002 graduation ceremony will be held in the Graduation Courtyard of the CalArts campus on Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m
May 13: CalArts 2022 Graduation Ceremony
L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs
Summer is just around the corner!
L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs
COC Men’s Golf Place Third in Regional Championships
Hugo Amsallem put together back-to-back under-par rounds of 68 and 69 to finish first in the individual standings and lead College of the Canyons to a third-place result, just one stroke back of the event champions, during the CCCAA Southern California Regional Championship at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday.
COC Men’s Golf Place Third in Regional Championships
Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Seeking Chefs
The 10th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment (formerly Mountasia) in Santa Clarita. Registration is now open for chili chefs.
Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Seeking Chefs
June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’
Mission Opera is presenting "The 13 Clocks" - a world premiere opera in English, by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on June 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’
Caltrans Honors Its Fallen at Worker’s Memorial Event
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event Thursday.
Caltrans Honors Its Fallen at Worker’s Memorial Event
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
May 25: VIA, American Family Funding Summer BBQ Party
Join the Valley Industry Association and American Family Funding to kick-off the summer season with a BBQ Wednesday, May 25, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
May 25: VIA, American Family Funding Summer BBQ Party
The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series
The Outlets at Tejon is excited to introduce its summer concert series this June featuring NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Jim Ranger and his band.
The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series
CalArts Faculty Ron Cephas Jones Earns 2022 Tony Nomination
Ron Cephas Jones, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty and Center for New Performance artist, was honored with a nomination for the 75th Tony Awards.
CalArts Faculty Ron Cephas Jones Earns 2022 Tony Nomination
May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
The American Automobile Association in Santa Clarita will host the 2022 Summer Travel Expo Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Valencia office of AAA.
May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
May 19: Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on May 19, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent, to provide information about foster care and how to help.
May 19: Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
May 18: Chamber Commemorates Valencia Acura’s 25th Anniversary
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Mixer will be held at Valencia Acura Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.
May 18: Chamber Commemorates Valencia Acura’s 25th Anniversary
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Seeking Early Signups
The SCV Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held at Bridgeport Park in Valencia Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 8 a.m.
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Seeking Early Signups
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Cases Increasing in Schools
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday seven additional deaths and 2,997 new cases countywide, with 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Cases Increasing in Schools
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
May 23: Zonta Club of SCV Presents Annual Scholarship Awards
Join the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.
May 23: Zonta Club of SCV Presents Annual Scholarship Awards
Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths and 2,044 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,000, county case totals to 2,897,513 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,624 since March of 2020. There are 252 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks
SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Valley Talent Report
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has issued a new report aimed at attracting businesses to the SCV. The report looks at the Who, What, Where, When and Why of SCV and why the SCV is businesses ideal location to live, work and play.
SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Valley Talent Report
Cougars Compete at CCCAA SoCal Track Prelims
College of the Canyons continued its postseason push at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims hosted by Moorpark College on May 6.
Cougars Compete at CCCAA SoCal Track Prelims
May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.
May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting
Air Resources Board Releases Ambitious Plan to Slash Use of Fossil Fuels
The California Air Resources Board today released a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.
Air Resources Board Releases Ambitious Plan to Slash Use of Fossil Fuels
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: