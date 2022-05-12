June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’

Mission Opera is presenting “The 13 Clocks” – a world premiere opera in English, by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on June 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Based on a popular children’s fantasy novel by James Thurber, “The 13 Clocks” is a delightful fairytale filled with magic and absurdity, imagination and escapism. In this fantasy, a mysterious prince, Zorn of Zorna, must complete a seemingly impossible task to rescue the Princess Saralinda from the cold-hearted Duke who stole her when she was a baby. This never-before-performed work features live orchestra (piano, flutes, and percussion) as well as an amazing cast of LA-based singers, including Gabriel Manro, Chris Hunter, Ben Lowe, Tiffany Ho, Phil Meyer, Alexis Wesley, and more!

The production is directed by Mission Opera Artistic Director, Dr. Joshua Wentz and features animation and multimedia design, by Aaron Ball of Command VirFormance. “This show is a wonderful treat for families with children of all ages,” says Ball who is working to develop video design to be projected on a 60’ LED screen on the stage. “Even though it’s a little dark, it truly is a classic fairy-tale for the ages.” The entire performance will last 2 hour and 10 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission.

Mission Opera will continue to operate COVID-19 protocols based on all guidelines and mandates from the State of California, the County of Los Angeles, and the William. S. Hart School District. If any changes occur, CDC protocols at the time of the show will be strictly followed.

Synopsis

The hands of all thirteen clocks stand still in the gloomy castle on a lonely hill where a wicked Duke lives with his niece, the beautiful Princess Saralinda. The Duke fancies he has frozen time, for he is afraid that one day a Prince may come and win away the hand of the Princess—the only warm hand in the castle. To thwart that fate, he sets impossible tasks for Saralinda’s suitors. But when the bold Prince Zorn of Zorna arrives, disguised as a wandering minstrel, and helped by the enigmatic Golux, the cold Duke may at last have met his match.

Tickets

General admission tickets for this live show are $25 and can be purchased at www.missionopera.com or through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-13-clocks-tickets-292879800367.

Student and senior tickets available for $20 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merchandise will be sold before the show and during intermission.

