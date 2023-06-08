June 10: Children Receive Free Book at Special Storytime

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a special “That Book Woman” storytime on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Every child attending this special event will receive a free book from the Friends used bookstore. The storytime will be held in the Community Room of the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The story will be read by a cast member of the upcoming play at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, “The Book Women.”

Librarians on horseback were the Bookmobiles of the Great Depression era. Learn about the Pack Horse librarians that brought books to people living in Appalachia during the depression and helped instill a love of reading in a generation of children.

To learn more about the Pack Horse Librarians click here.

For more information on Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...