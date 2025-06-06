Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Juneteenth Proclamation
b. Juneteenth 2025
LGBTQIA+ Pride Month Proclamation
a. LGBTQ+ Pride Month 2025
1. INTRODUCTION AND FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE DETERMINING THE ANNUAL STORMWATER POLLUTION PREVENTION FEE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025-26

Public Hearing regarding the determination and approval of the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Fee rates for Fiscal Year 2025-26.
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Ordinance
c. FY 2025-26 Stormwater Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. FY 2025-26 Stormwater Fee Tax Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
2. FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 ANNUAL LEVY FOR OPEN SPACE PRESERVATION DISTRICT

As required by state law, staff presents for City Council’s consideration the Final Engineer’s Report for the Open Space Preservation District and requests approval to provide the Los Angeles County Assessor necessary data for the assessments to appear on the Fiscal Year 2025-26 Property Tax Rolls.

 
a. FY 2025-26 OSPD Public Hearing Notice
b. FY 2025-26 OSPD Approving Resolution
c. FY 2025-26 Santa Clarita OSPD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
3. FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS AND SPECIAL TAXES FOR SPECIAL DISTRICTS

As required by state law, staff presents for City Council’s consideration the Final Engineer’s Reports and Annual Reports for the various special districts and requests approval to provide the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office with all necessary data for the assessments and special taxes to appear on the Fiscal Year 2025-26 Property Tax Rolls.

 
a. FY 2025-26 Special Districts Public Hearing Notice
b. FY 2025-26 TMD Public Hearing Notice
c. FY 2025-26 LLD Approving Resolution
d. FY 2025-26 DBAA Approving Resolution
e. FY 2025-26 GVROSMD Approving Resolution
f. FY 2025-26 TMD Approving Resolution
g. FY 2025-26 VCWSD Approving Resolution
h. FY 2025-26 Recommended LMD Rate Table and Rate History
i. FY 2025-26 LLD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
j. FY 2025-26 DBAA Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
k. FY 2025-26 GVROSMD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
l. FY 2025-26 TMD Annual Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
m. FY 2025-26 LMD Assessment Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
n. FY 2025-26 SMD Assessment Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
o. FY 2025-26 DBAA Assessment Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
p. FY 2025-26 GVROSMD Assessment Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
q. Vista Canyon CFD Annual Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 ANNUAL OPERATING BUDGET AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

The proposed Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget was distributed to the City Council on May 19, 2025. In addition, on May 20, 2025, the Planning Commission made a finding by minute action that the Draft Fiscal Year 2025-26 Capital Improvement Program is consistent with the City of Santa Clarita’s General Plan. Further, at the May 27, 2025, City Council meeting, a public hearing was opened and the draft budget was presented.
a. 1. Resolution – Annual Budget and Contract Worksheet
b. 2. Resolution – CIP
c. 3. Resolution – Appropropriations Limit
d. 4. Resolution – Tax Revenues
e. 5. Resolution – Classification Plan and Salaries
f. 6. Resolution – Conflict of Interest
5. CHECK REGISTER NO. 12

Check Register No. 12 for the Period 05/02/25 through 05/15/25 and 05/22/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 05/05/25 through 05/16/25.

 
a. Memo – Check Register No. 12
b. Check Register No. 12 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. Minutes of May 27, 2025 6:00 PM
7. CITY HALL & VALENCIA LIBRARY WINDOW SEAL & WALL JOINT REPAIR – PROJECT M1044

This item considers awarding a construction contract for City Hall and Valencia Library, which includes window seal and wall joint repair.
a. Angelus Waterproofing and Restoration, Inc. Bid Proposal (avaliable in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
8. AGREEMENT AUTHORIZING PUBLIC EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT GRANT WITH THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY FLOOD CONTROL DISTRICT

The City of Santa Clarita has been awarded a grant of $25,000 through the Safe, Clean Water Program’s Public Education and Community Engagement Grant. This grant will fund storm water outreach initiatives.
a. Grant Agreement (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
9. METROWALK SPECIFIC PLAN AMENDMENT (MASTER CASE 24-230) – SECOND READING

City Council consideration in adopting the proposed amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan.
a. Ordinance
b. Draft Specific Plan Amendment (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
10. 2024-25 OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROGRAM – OVERLAY C, D, AND SLURRY SEAL, PROJECT M0157 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS

City Council consider awarding construction contracts for the 2024-25 Overlay and Slurry Seal Program – Overlay C, Overlay D, and Slurry Seal projects. The annual overlay and slurry seal projects are an integral part of the City of Santa Clarita’s pavement management program. Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for needed pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments.
a. Project Street List – Overlay C, Overlay D, and Slurry Seal
b. Bid Proposal for Toro Enterprises, Inc. – Overlay C (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Bid Proposal for Toro Enterprises, Inc. – Overlay D (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Bid Proposal for American Asphalt South, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
