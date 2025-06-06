The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, June 10 at City Hall, opening with a public hearing regarding the determination and approval of the Stormwater Pollution Prevention fee rates for the fiscal year.

The regular public meeting of the council will be held at 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Other items on the agenda include:

Juneteenth and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month Proclamations

A public hearing will be held regarding the adoption of a resolution approving the Engineer’s Report for the Fiscal Year 2025-26 annual levy of assessments for the Open Space Preservation District.

The city council will also review the agreement authorizing the city grant of $25,000 through the Safe, Clean Water Program’s Public Education and Community Engagement Grant. This will fund storm water outreach initiatives.

And more.

View the full agenda for the meeting below:

Like this: Like Loading...