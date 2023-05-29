June 10: Emergency Preparedness Workshop

An emergency preparedness workshop will be held Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to assist Santa Clarita Valley families with readiness for the next emergency or natural disaster. The workshop will include free presentations and a Q&A with emergency response representatives covering safety from fires, earthquakes, floods and more.

Preparedness starts with everyone taking steps to stay safe before, during and after disasters or emergencies. By setting aside the time and resources to be prepared at home, you can help keep your family safer and help keep emergency responders safer, too.

The event will be held at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This event is presented by the office of Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) who represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the northern San Fernando Valley.

Learn more and RSVP here.

