June 10: Emergency Preparedness Workshop

An emergency preparedness workshop will be held Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to assist Santa Clarita Valley families with readiness for the next emergency or natural disaster. The workshop will include free presentations and a Q&A with emergency response representatives covering safety from fires, earthquakes, floods and more.
Preparedness starts with everyone taking steps to stay safe before, during and after disasters or emergencies. By setting aside the time and resources to be prepared at home, you can help keep your family safer and help keep emergency responders safer, too.
The event will be held at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
This event is presented by the office of Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) who represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the northern San Fernando Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita invites the public to an open house event on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to share the preliminary design of the planned improvements and expansion of David March Park.
Celebrate is a unique cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of multi-use space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia (The Cube), located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.
The inaugural Summer Fest Weekend at Agua Dulce Winery will be held June 24-25 at Agua Dulce Winery 9640 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce, CA 91390. This special two day event will feature a craft fair, musical guests, food trucks, summer games, mini cellar tours and more.
Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios will release the new feature animation film "Elemental" on June 16. The film is directed by California Institute of the Arts alum Peter Sohn (Film/Video BFA 1999). Sohn, who previously directed The "Good Dinosaur" and "Partly Cloudy," is also credited with co-writing the story for the new film.
When John Banks ’72 (Art), M.A. ’94 (Three-Dimensional Art) left California State University, Northridge with a bachelor’s degree, he already had an impressive commission on his resume. In 1972, Banks had entered the university’s art competition to design a new sign for the newly named California State University, Northridge, formerly known as San Fernando Valley State College.
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall will host a free artist reception for Therese Verner on Friday, June 2 at 4 p.m. The two-hour reception will include light refreshments. Over 40 artworks are on display. This is an opportunity to meet the artist in person and discuss her work.
Caleb Pouliot's win in the pole vault was the highlight of the final day of competition for The Master's at the 2023 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Track & Field Outdoor National Championships at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.
In a thrilling finish, The Master's University's Davis Boggess out-kicked St. Mary's Emad Bashir-Mohammed to win the 10K title at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Marion, Ind. on Wednesday, May 24.
Caltrans has announced that it was awarded $7.7 million in federal Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation grant funding to support the Southern California Mobility Wallet, an innovative way to improve access to transportation through a seamless payment system.
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored 115 Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner.
The Canyon Theatre Guild will offer an opening night reception for Jones Hope Wooten’s comedy "Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens" on Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Opening night will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in rotation with the comedy Ken Ludwig's "A Comedy of Tenors" through June 24.
College of the Canyons will honor its 2023 graduating class during the college’s 54th annual commencement celebration with two commencement ceremonies which will include a morning and evening ceremony.
