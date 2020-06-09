June 10: Hart District Regular (Virtual) Meeting

To provide public comment, submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., June 10.
Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
June 10, 2020 7:00PM
I. Call to Order (5:30 p.m.)
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
If you wish to make a public comment on a Closed Session item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., June 10. Please include the agenda item and meeting date in your correspondence. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Settlement Agreement No. 19/20-14SE (per Government Code Section 54956.9)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Action to be taken on Settlement Agreement No. 19/20-14SE. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files.
II.B.2. Rejection of Claim No. 18/19-21L (per Government Code Section 54956.9)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Information regarding Claim No. 18/19-21L. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files.
II.B.3. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.5. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
III. Public Session (7:00 p.m.)
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
III.E. Approval of Minutes
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of May 20, 2020, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of May 20, 2020.
V.B.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.B.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon
VI. Special Items
VI.A. The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Scholarship Awards – 2020
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Authorization is requested for The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Scholarship Awards for the Class of 2020.
Rationale:
The information listed on the attachment regarding The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Scholarship Award recipients for the Class of 2020 is submitted to the Board for formal authorization.
A check in the amount of $149,000 was accepted from The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation at the January 15, 2020, Board meeting to be used for scholarship purposes. These funds, plus $13,000 in accumulated interest and $26,600 from unclaimed awards accumulated between 2009-2012 make possible the following scholarships for the Class of 2020: at each of the six comprehensive high schools – one (1) at $5,000, two (2) at $4,000, two (2) at $3,700, two (2) at $3,200, and one (1) at $2,200 [totaling $174,000]; and, at each of the four alternative high schools (Academy of the Canyons, Bowman High School, Learning Post/Hart at Home, and Sequoia School) – one (1) at $1,950 and one (1) at $1,700 [totaling $14,600].
The 2019/20 Santa Clarita Valley Scholarship Senior Sponsor Administrator Elaine Foderaro will be in attendance this evening.
Recommended Motion:
Following verification of registration/receipt of grades, authorize payment of awards to the Class of 2020 students listed in the amount indicated for each, payable over a period of four years.
VIII. Discussion Items
VIII.A. Recommendation for Personnel Commission Budget for Fiscal Year 2020/21
Speaker:
John-Anthony Muraki, Director of Classified Personnel
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Personnel Commission’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020/21 is presented for discussion and review.
Rationale:
The Personnel Commission conducted a public hearing on its proposed 2020/21 budget on May 14, 2020, and voted to adopt the budget at its meeting on May 28, 2020. The Personnel Commission Budget for fiscal year 2020/21 is being presented to the Governing Board. Please consider the following information:
1. Salary, Statutory and Health Benefits (Object 2000/3000)
Salaries reflect all applicable salary step and longevity increments for Personnel Commission staff. The District Director of Fiscal Services provided the salary, statutory benefit, and health benefit costs.
2. Supplies and Equipment Replacement (Object 4000)
Amounts to cover general supplies, equipment, and expenses are budgeted as is essential in supporting the services provided.
3. Operating Expenses (Object 5000)
The budget includes funds to cover the cost of standard operating expenses, such as the online application system, test scanner, recruitment ads, commission memberships, and expenses incurred when using exam raters from other districts.
Financial Impact:
The proposed Personnel Commission Budget for 2020/21 has a fiscal implication of $694,699 from the Unrestricted General Fund.
Revised Board policies, administrative regulations, and an exhibit are being brought to the Board for a first reading. Changes may be requested prior to the second reading and approval of revised Board policies.
Rationale:
Revised Board policies, administrative regulations, and an exhibit are being brought to the Board for a first reading. Changes may be requested prior to the second reading and approval of revised Board policies.
Board Policy 1330 – Use of School Facilities
Exhibit 1330 – Use of School Facilities Rates
Administrative Regulation 1330.1 – Conditions of Use for Hart District Auditoriums
Administrative Regulation 1330.31 – Priority of Users of Unique District Facilities
IX.A. Resolution No. 19/20-39 Annual Delegation of Administrative Authority to Process Routine Budget Revisions, Adjustments, and Transfers
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 19/20-39 delegating administrative authority to the Superintendent, as specified, to process routine budget revisions, adjustments, and transfers in 2020/21 is presented for adoption.
Rationale:
The Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) allows the Governing Board to delegate administrative authority, through the adoption of a formal resolution, to the Superintendent to provide for the processing of certain routine budget revisions.
Resolution No. 19/20-39 will allow the Business Office staff, with the Superintendent’s approval, to prepare and submit routine budget revisions (technical adjustments within or between expenditure accounts and within or between resources necessary for the payment of District obligations) to LACOE for processing prior to Governing Board approval. All routine budget revisions will be submitted to the Governing Board for adoption and ratification with the District’s interim reports and in conjunction with the annual year-end closing of the District’s financial records.
Routine budget revisions will not include any revisions, adjustments, or transfers impacting fund balance (i.e. increasing or decreasing revenues, reducing or increasing fund balance, or transfers between funds). Such non-routine budget adjustments will continue to be presented to the Governing Board for approval prior to processing and submission to LACOE for review and approval.
This resolution is only effective for the 2020/21 fiscal year.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-39 delegating administrative authority to the Superintendent, as specified, to process routine budget revisions, adjustments, and transfers in 2020/21.
IX.B. Resolution No. 19/20-40 Determination of Uses of Education Protection Account Funding
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 19/20-40 determining the uses for Education Protection Account revenues is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Proposition 55, “The California Children’s Education and Health Care Protection Act of 2016”, extended until 2030 the tax increases on the Californians earning in excess of $250,000 per year, which voters previously approved under Proposition 30.
The revenues generated from the Proposition are deposited into a state account called the Education Protection Account (EPA). School districts receive funds from the EPA based on their proportionate share of the statewide revenue limit. A corresponding reduction is made to the school district’s revenue limit equal to the amount of their EPA entitlement.
Both Proposition 30 and Proposition 55 provided constitutional protection that the funds placed in the EPA are exclusively dedicated for classroom expenses, not administrative expenses. Before June 30 of each year, the State Director of Finance is required to estimate the total amount of additional revenues that will be available for transfer into the Education Protection Account during the next fiscal year.
Financial Impact:
As required, the District’s Education Protection Account estimated funds and expenditure uses for 2020/21 are shown below:
ESTIMATED FUNDS $30,747,862
ESTIMATED EXPENDITURES* $30,747,862
*Consistent with prior years, the District will expend the funds on classroom teacher salaries and benefits.
An accounting of the actual amount received from the EPA and the related expenditures will be posted on the District’s website.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-40 determining the uses of Proposition 30 Education Protection Account Funds.
IX.C. Resolution No. 19/20-41 Authorization of Interfund Cash Transfers for Fiscal Year 2020/21
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A request for delegated authority to process routine interfund cash transfers to the Superintendent or Designee for fiscal year 2020/21 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
During the normal course of business operations, there are routine interfund accounting activities that take place that necessitate the need of cash transfers. Staff is requesting that the Board delegate the authority to process routine interfund cash transfers to the Superintendent or Designee. The amount of any single interfund cash transfer shall not exceed $5,000,000.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 19/20-41 delegating authority to the Superintendent or Designee to allow interfund cash transfers in an amount not to exceed $5,000,000.
IX.D. Public Hearing and Adoption of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Initial Proposal for Negotiations with the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2020/21 School Year
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s initial proposal for negotiations to the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2020/21 school year is presented for a public hearing and adoption.
Rationale:
On June 3, 2020, the initial bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the Hart District Teachers Association was posted on the District’s website for review. The proposal is being presented this evening for public hearing and adoption by the Governing Board.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt the bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2020/21 school year.
IX.E. Public Hearing and Adoption of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Initial Proposal for Negotiations with the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 for the 2020/21 School Year
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s initial proposal for negotiations to the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 for the 2020/21 school year is presented for a public hearing and adoption.
Rationale:
On June 3, 2020, the initial bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 was posted on the District’s website for review. The proposal is being presented this evening for public hearing and adoption by the Governing Board.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt the bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to the California School Employee Association Chapter 349 for the 2020/21 school year.
IX.F. Declaration of Need for Fully Qualified Educators
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The District anticipates a need for using a small number of emergency permits for teachers during the 2020/21 school year. The Declaration of Need for Fully Qualified Educators allows for these emergency authorizations to be used in the event teachers with the exact credentials needed cannot be found.
Rationale:
When the District is unable to find a teacher with exactly the appropriate credentials, the State has a process for seeking temporary waivers and emergency authorizations. Districts are required to submit a Declaration of Need to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing. The Declaration says that the District has been unable to find an acceptable, qualified employee with the exact credentials needed for a certain position. It further says that the District will work with the person who has the emergency authorization.
To qualify for an emergency authorization, a person must be a college graduate, pass the California Basic Educational Skills Test (CBEST), be cleared through a fingerprint check, submit a complete application packet, pay necessary fees, complete additional specific requirements for the issuance of a particular authorization, and be covered by the Declaration of Need.
The District generally has a need to obtain temporary waivers and emergency permits for a small percentage of teachers.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the attached Declaration of Need for Fully Qualified Educators for 2020/21.
IX.G. Site-Based Decision – Hart High School 2020/2021
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A site-based decision at Hart High School is presented for approval.
Rationale:
On Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22, 2020, the certificated faculty of Hart High School participated in a vote to make the current late start Wednesday schedule more consistent. The proposal passed with a 96 percent yes vote. This was the second year of the current late start Wednesday schedule. This schedule will be permanent until the certificated staff at Hart High School bring forth a new recommendation. The Hart District Teacher’s Association approved this site based decision on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the site-based decision at Hart High School for the 2020/2021 school year.
IX.H. Proposal for Sound Services for Graduation Ceremonies (Pegleg Entertainment)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal from Pegleg Entertainment for sound services for District graduation ceremonies at College of the Canyons, effective 2020-2022, is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The District annually contracts for graduation sound services.
The District solicited request for quotes. Four quotes were received, one was non-responsive.
The contracts’s term will be for three years covering 2020, 2021, and 2022, graduation ceremonies. The District may terminate the contract without need for cause by providing thirty (30) days written notice.
Financial Impact:
Proposal rate is $40,125.
The sound needs are subject to change based on District’s needs.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal from Pegleg Entertainment for sound services for District graduation ceremonies at College of the Canyons, effective 2020-2022.
IX.J. Proposals for Saugus Quad Improvement Project (The Nazerian Group and Topline Services)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Proposals from The Nazerian Group and Topline Services for the Saugus Quad Improvement Project are presented for approval.
Rationale:
Staff and the WiSH Education Foundation worked together to make improvements to the Saugus quad area. The WiSH Education Foundation was able to secure donations from The Home Depot and Stay Green. However, additional services are needed to complete the project.
Staff is requesting the approval of two proposals. Quotes were solicited from three vendors for each scope of work using California Uniform Construction Cost Accounting Commission guidelines. The first proposal is from Topline Services for $41,976 and it includes the purchase and installation of synthetic turf. The three quotes for this service ranged from $41,976 to $91,008. The second proposal is from The Nazerian Group for $29,500 and it includes the installation of owner furnished pavers and benches. The three quotes for this service ranged from $29,500 to $98,015. Staff is requesting approval of the two lowest proposals for each scope of work.
Financial Impact:
$71,476 from Developer Fees (Fund 25.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve proposals from The Nazerian Group and Topline Services for the Saugus Quad Improvement Project.
IX.K. Change Order No. 6 – Castaic High School (Castaic HS Construction, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Change Order No. 6 from Castaic HS Construction, Inc., for Castaic High School is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Since construction began over two years ago, staff and Lundgren Management have been using contingency to cover change orders on the project. These change orders are not necessarily for District requested changes, but for work not included in the bid documents. That initial contingency has been spent, so staff is now taking additional contingency related change orders to the Governing Board for approval.
Attached to this Board item is a summary of items that comprise the change order. All of these items have been reviewed by Lundgren Management and the architect. Lundgren Management was successful in negotiating lower costs for many of these items than originally requested by the contractor.
Financial Impact:
$308,223 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Change Order No. 6 from Castaic HS Construction, Inc., for Castaic High School.
IX.L. Fee Amendment No. 2 – Division of the State Architect Inspector of Record/Project Inspector for the Castaic High School Project Increment 2 (Knowland Inc., DBA Knowland Construction Services)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Fee Amendment No. 2 from Knowland Inc., DBA Knowland Construction Services (Knowland), for Division of the State Architect (DSA) inspector of record/project inspector services for Castaic High School Project Increment 2 is submitted for approval.
Rationale:
It is the responsibility of the project inspector to perform tasks required of them by the DSA and the District such as performing periodic inspections of the work, advising the contractor of nonconforming work, keeping accurate records, and certifying that the completed work has been done in accordance with the DSA approved plans and specifications. DSA requires the District to employ a DSA inspector for this project through the duration of construction.
Fee Amendment No. 2 will cover final inspection of remaining buildings to be completed (Building 700, 800, 900, and 1000), all path of travel walkways and ramps, fire alarm devices, Americans With Disabilities Act signage, completion of punch-list items and DSA Box administration as required by DSA administrative code. Closeout activities are expected to continue through September 2020.
Financial Impact:
$72,080 from Lease Revenue Bonds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Fee Amendment No. 2 from Knowland for DSA inspector of record/project inspector services for Castaic High School Project Increment 2.
IX.M. Fee Amendment No. 3 – Testing and Inspection Services for the Hart High School Two-Story Classroom Building and Related Site Work Project (Koury Engineering & Testing, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Fee Amendment No. 3 from Koury Engineering & Testing, Inc., (Koury) for testing and inspection services for the Hart High School Two-Story Classroom Building and Related Site Work Project is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Due to the complexity of the geology of the soil/slope conditions at Hart High School and the additional excavation in the slope to lower a water main, the geotechnical engineering staff at Koury have been dispatched to the site for site observation many more times than expected. Because of this, Koury’s fees are higher than expected. However, it is necessary to involve the geotechnical engineer whenever there is an issue with the soils or geology on the site. This fee amendment will complete the geotechnical testing work on the site.
Financial Impact:
Not to exceed $11,262.20 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Fee Amendment No. 3 from Koury for testing and inspection services for the Hart High School Two-Story Classroom Building and Related Site Work Project.
Approval of a revised Board Policy and Administrative Regulation is being requested.
Rationale:
Revisions to Board Policy (BP) and Administrative Regulation (AR) 1312.3 – Uniform Complaint Procedures were approved by the Board on May 6, 2020. Federal Program Monitoring (FPM) has requested that we put the actual name of the compliance officer into these documents rather than just the title of the Governing Board designee. We are requesting that the Board waive a second reading, as is allowed per Board Bylaw 9310, and approve this revision at tonight’s meeting.
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Governing Board approval is needed to establish the Committee on Assignments which approves the assignment of teachers to elective classes when a scheduling need arises.
Rationale:
Each semester, as school site administrators develop the master schedule of classes and teaching assignments, there is a need to place some teachers in assignments that do not directly correspond with areas of credentialing. For example, a science teacher may pick up one section of a photo class along with his/her science class assignments. The teacher is quite capable of teaching the photo class but does not have the proper authorization listed on his/her teaching credential. There is no way of predicting the exact needs since there are always variations in student enrollment, class sizes, teacher leaves, etc.
In accordance with Education Code 44258.7 (c) and (d), the District may properly assign these teachers to elective classes for which they are capable but not specifically credentialed to teach. (Elective class is defined as any class other than mathematics, English, science, or social science.) A committee of teachers and administrators may be authorized to meet and approve the assignments for the semester. The Governing Board must approve the establishment of the committee.
Committee members serve for one year. The Hart District Teachers Association has routinely submitted the names of three qualified teachers to serve on this committee should there be a need to meet. The Assistant Superintendent has also routinely been on the committee.
When reviewing teachers’ assignments, the committee looks for evidence that the person can effectively teach the course that is assigned. They look at years of experience in teaching this or a similar course, college units in the discipline, special training or expertise in the subject area, the desire to teach the course, and other factors that seem appropriate.
Recommended Motion:
Approve establishment of the Committee on Assignments.
X.C.1. Final Adoption of Textbook/Instructional Materials, 2020/21
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A textbook has been recommended for final adoption for the 2020/21 school year.
Rationale:
Principles of Economics, AP Edition, 8th Edition– Publisher: Cengage Learning– Author: Mankiw – Course Area: – AP Economics – Grade: 12 – After reviewing different publisher’s materials, and piloting the materials from this publisher in their classes, the high school Advanced Placement (AP) Economics Materials Selection Committee recommends this book to be adopted for next school year. Principles of Economics, AP Edition, 8th Edition is the most popular and widely-used text in the economics classroom. This new AP Edition provides greater coverage of the AP course curriculum and expanded analysis of Keynesian Theory. Author N. Gregory Mankiw is a superb writer and economist that stresses the most important concepts without overwhelming students with an excess of detail. A thorough update has been made to keep all chapters fresh and relevant with current Economic coverage.
Financial Impact:
Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbook, as referenced above, for use beginning in the 2020/21 year.
X.C.2. 2020/21 Consolidated Application Reporting System Executive Summary for Board Information
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approval and authorization of the Spring Data Collection of the Wm. S. Hart Union High School District’s Consolidated Application as summarized in the attached Executive Summary for funding categorical programs, fiscal year 2020/21, to the California Department of Education is requested.
Rationale:
The Consolidated Application must be submitted to the California Department of Education for a district to receive funds for categorical programs. The application is submitted online through a web-based Consolidated Application Reporting System (CARS) which is opened for submissions on June 1, 2020. Annually in June, each local educational agency submits data as part of the spring release of the application to document participation in selected programs and provide assurances that the district will comply with the legal requirements of each program. Program allocations are determined by formulas contained in the laws that created the programs. This data submission also represents the start of the application for the coming school year as indicated in the attached Executive Summary. The Consolidated Application with actual allocations will be submitted to the Governing Board in the fall of 2020 after actual allocations are received by the district from the federal government.
Recommended Motion:
Approve and authorize the submission of the Spring Data Collection of the Wm. S. Hart Union High School District’s Consolidated Application for funding categorical programs, fiscal year 2020/21, to the California Department of Education.
CodeHS provides a comprehensive teaching platform for computer science classes including web-based curriculum, teacher tools, administrator insights, and professional development.
Rationale:
Hart High School would like to incorporate the CodeHS curriculum into their computer science classes using Title I funds to purchase a Silver HS Site License which includes supplemental web-based curriculum to help students develop problem-solving and logical-thinking skills. CodeHS provides professional development to support teachers in learning best practices for teaching computer science in a blended classroom. Teachers can connect with a community of teachers around the country teaching the same course, track student progress, utilize online engaging exercises, problem guides, and lesson plans, access unique teacher tools and additional resources, and receive programming help and technical support from the CodeHS team.
X.C.4. School Plans for Student Achievement: 2020/21
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to develop a plan called the “School Plan for Student Achievement.” These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to develop a plan called the “School Plan for Student Achievement.” These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. Senate Bill 374 requires that school leadership, site councils, and advisory committees conduct a needs assessment as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard to develop objectives for their plans. Staff can only approve categorical purchases that directly support the objectives cited.
Again this year, in keeping with the District Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), all schools have aligned their School Plan for Student Achievement goals with the four current goals of the LCAP.
Each school site council has approved its respective School Plan for Student Achievement after consulting with required advisory groups and recommends it to the Board for approval. All legal requirements have been met for each plan. The annual evaluations will be conducted to meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Because of the similarities in funding and the alignment with LCAP, each school plan is similar in design and format. Attached are the plans for five school receiving Title I funds for the 2020/21 school year. The remaining two school plans will be submitted for approval next month when complete. Actual allocations will be determined in August when funding is provided to the District by the federal Title I grant.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the 2020/21 School Plan for Student Achievement for Bowman, Canyon, Golden Valley, and Hart High Schools, and Sierra Vista Junior High School.
X.C.5. Revision to School Plan for Student Achievement
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plans for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plans for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 372, each school’s leadership, site council, and advisory committees conducted comprehensive needs assessments as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard in the Fall of 2018 to develop objectives for their action plan.
Analysis of school plans reveals necessary updates and revisions. The school site council has approved the revisions, after consulting with the school leadership team and advisory councils, and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for each plan that was approved in June 2019. Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Attached are the revisions for the school plans of Hart High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School for the 2019/20 school year. Goals and action plans remain aligned with LCAP District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged families. Allocated costs have not changed. The revisions simply modify the plans guiding how the funds will be spent at the school site.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the School Plans for Student Achievement for Hart High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School.
X.C.6. District English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC) Meeting Minutes
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The District is required to have District English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC) meetings during the school year consisting of parents and English Language Development administrators and coordinators. Minutes of the February 4, 2020, meeting are submitted for review.
Recommended Motion:
Review minutes of the February 4, 2020, DELAC meeting.
X.C.7. One Year Renewal of District-Wide Naviance Online Subscription
Speaker:
Mariane Doyle, Ph.D., Director of Career Technical Education
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approval of purchase of Naviance Career and College Planning tools online subscription renewal.
Rationale:
Naviance Career and College Planning tools are utilized by Academy of the Canyons and Learning Post. These tools are utilized by students, parents, teachers, counselors and administrators to make informed decisions regarding course, career and college selections. This subscription includes access to Naviance for High School which includes, Naviance EDocs and AchieveWorks. The subscription also includes project and strategic consulting services. This subscription will be in effect from July 3, 2020, through July 2, 2021.
Financial Impact:
The total for this one year renewal is $12,500.00 to be paid from the Career Technical Education Incentive Grant (CTEIG).
Recommended Motion:
Approve purchase of Naviance Career and College Planning tools online subscription renewal.
X.C.8. Data Sharing Agreement between the Williams S. Hart Union High School District and the Santa Clarita Community College District – Amendment No. 2
Speaker:
Mariane Doyle, Ph.D., Director of Career Technical Education
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Amendment No. 2 to the agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District (WSHUHSD) and the Santa Clarita Community College District (SCCCD) for sharing of student data in order to improve educational programs and services from junior high school through college is attached for ratification.
Rationale:
This Amendment No. 2 shall extend the Term of the Agreement for one (1) additional year until and including June 30, 2021, and thereafter shall automatically renew for three (3) additional one (1) year periods.
Student data shared between WSHUHSD and SCCCD shall only be used for the purpose of college admissions through the College Access (dual-enrollment) and College Now (concurrent enrollment) programs, as well as to generate reports to analyze program effectiveness and long-term student outcomes.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Amendment No.2 to the data sharing agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Santa Clarita College District. This agreement is effective July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2021.
X.C.9. Memorandum of Understanding Agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Castaic Union School District, for the provision of Counseling Services
Speaker:
Dr. Nicholas Betty, Director of Educationally Related Intensive Counseling Services Program (ERICS)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The William S. Hart and Castaic school districts cooperatively developed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the 2020/21 school year outlining the provision of counseling services to Castaic students, as provided by the Hart District.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Castaic Union School District, for the provision of Counseling Services.
X.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services
X.D.1. Purchase Order Report
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of the May 2020 Purchase Order Report is requested.
Rationale:
Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period May 1, 2020, through May 31, 2020.
This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction.
Financial Impact:
The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in May 2020, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of May 1, 2020, through May 31, 2020.
X.D.3. Resolution No. 19/20-42 Temporary Interfund Cash Borrowing for 2020/21
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
In accordance with California Education Code Section 42603, Resolution No. 19/20-42 authorizes temporary borrowing between funds when necessary to cover cash flow requirements and to permit the payment of obligations. This resolution is an annual, routine authorization provided to the Los Angeles County Office of Education to document the Governing Board’s approval of temporary borrowing if necessary.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-42 authorizing temporary interfund cash borrowing for 2020/21 in accordance with Education Code Section 42603.
X.D.4. Agreement for Workforce Management System (Kronos Incorporated)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with Kronos Incorporated for Workforce Management System is presented for ratification.
Rationale:
Kronos offers a web based solution that will provide a Workforce Ready Time Keeping, Workforce Ready Accruals and Workforce Ready Leave tracking system which will be fully accessible to all employees of the District. This system will capture accurate timekeeping data while providing the Payroll Department with the necessary reports to process payroll. This system can also provide the District with an accurate accounting of all employees, on any given campus in real time, in the event of a safety or emergency evacuation situation.
Purchase subject to Master Agreement Reference #18221 dated March 18, 2019. This agreement is effective June 15, 2020, through June 14, 2021.
Financial Impact:
Monthly cost of $14, 286.45, to be paid out of the general fund.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the agreement with Kronos Incorporated for use of Workforce Management System for the period of June 15, 2020, through June 14, 2021.
X.D.5. Amended 2007 Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) Local Plan Governance and Administration Section Reflecting a Change in the Responsible Local Agency/Administrative Unit
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An amended Santa Clarita Valley SELPA Local Plan reflecting a change in the Responsible Local Agency (RLA)/Administrative Unit (AU) is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The Santa Clarita Valley SELPA provides a full delivery system, programs, and the necessary coordination of regionalized services for special education students valley-wide. The Santa Clarita Valley SELPA is composed of the following local educational agencies:
Castaic Union School District
Newhall School District
William S. Hart Union High School District
Saugus Union School District
Sulphur Springs Union School DistrictThe California Department of Education requires the SELPA to revise the current Local Plan to reflect the RLA/AU transfer. The AU agreement is being revised to designate the William S. Hart Union High School District as the SELPA Administrative Unit for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the amended 2007 Santa Clarita Valley SELPA Local Plan reflecting the new Responsible Local Agency/Administrative Unit as the William S. Hart Union High School District.
X.D.6. Memorandum of Understanding between the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and the William S. Hart Union High School District
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and the William S. Hart Union High School District, effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, regarding sharing free and reduced meal benefits data to assist in qualifying families for the CalFRESH program is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Implementation of this waiver allows the District to share application data for families approved for free and reduced meal benefits with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services. This data will assist Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services in identifying families to qualify for the CalFRESH program.
Data will not be shared without the prior approval of parent/guardian. Parents wishing to provide the District approval to share data will complete an additional form provided with meal benefit applications or by indicating YES when asked in the online meal benefit application.
Recommended Motion:
Approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Los Angeles County Department of Social Services, effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
X.D.7. Amendment Four to Agreement for Digital Curriculum Solutions (Apex Learning Inc.)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of amendment Four from Apex Learning Inc. for digital curriculum solutions through June 16, 2022, is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The agreement with Apex Learning for digital curriculum solutions provides 531 unlimited enrollment subscriptions to comprehensive courses for the period of June 17, 2020, through June 16, 2022. Each unlimited enrollment subscription provides access for one student enrolled in any number of comprehensive courses at one time, and may be transferred to another student as specified.
Financial Impact:
Annual cost of $66,375 to be paid from general fund.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Amendment Four to the agreement with Apex Learning Inc. for digital curriculum solutions through June 16, 2022.
X.D.8. Agreement for Point of Sale System (Titan School Solutions)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement for a point of sale software system for the food service program is presented for approval. In addition to point of sale functions, an online portal for parents to view student account information and make deposits to meal accounts is included.
Rationale:
California Department of Education provided guidance during the last administrative review of the food service program that the District must go out to bid for point of sale software.
Titan Software was selected by the food service team and evaluation panel as the best fit for the District.
Financial Impact:
Cost for the fiscal year is $23,180 for student management, point of service terminals, and a one time fee of $1,800 for professional service implementation.
Paid from Fund 13 (Food Services).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the agreement for point of sale software system with Titan School Solutions for the 2020/21 school year.
X.D.9. Ratification of Contracts for Associated Student Body Activities
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification is requested for contracts issued between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, for Associated Student Body activities.
Rationale:
The District employs best practices with all Associated Student Body (ASB) activities and implements contracts that indemnify the District for all ASB events and field trips. The contracts require the vendors to comply with general liability, auto liability, and workers compensation liability insurance requirements, and to complete criminal background check requirements per Education Code 45125.1.
The District issued the following contracts for ASB activities or field trips between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, at multiple school sites for activities including, but not limited to, field trips, back-to-school events, school dances, and portrait/yearbook agreements.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Associated Student Body contracts list for contracts issued between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020.
Staff requests the Governing Board approve annual organizational memberships for the coming school year. Attached is a list of organizations and estimated dues for 2020/21. Additional memberships may be presented to the Governing Board for approval at a later date, as needed.
Financial Impact:
Approximately $54,470 to be paid from the General Fund and Adult Ed Fund.
Recommended Motion:
Approve organizational memberships and dues, as listed for the 2020/21 school year.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff requests permission to dispose of surplus/obsolete property.
Rationale:
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17545(b), the following equipment will be sold through public auction, and if not sold, disposed of as surplus/obsolete equipment pursuant to Education Code Section 17545(c):
1. Portable building, 24 x 40 (QTY 2, Hart High School)
Recommended Motion:
Pursuant to California Education Code Sections 17545 and 17546, authorize disposal and/or sale of surplus/obsolete equipment as noted above.
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An updated agreement for legal services from Adams Silva & McNally LLP, effective July 1, 2020, is being presented for approval. The District will request specific legal services as needed. There are no charges if services are not used.
Financial Impact:
Fees billed as services are rendered per attached professional rate schedule.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the agreement for legal services with Adams Silva & McNally LLP, effective July 1, 2020.
X.D.15. Agreements for Home-to-School Routing Software and Equipment Rental for Bus Tablets (3DEZROUTING Inc.)
Speaker:
Brad Renison, Director of Transportation
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with 3EDZROUTING Inc. for home-to-school routing software and equipment rental for bus tablets is presented for approval.
Rationale:
3DEZROUTING offers optimization in respect to bus routing efficiency and student safety. It is a routing software that works in unison with an onboard GPS tablet that provides accurate bus location. Together, both systems will provide accurate bus data allowing the department to analyze each route for optimization.
The agreement with 3DEZROUTING provides a monthly subscription for the use of the software and the fee is based on the number of students transported. The proposed rate is $399 per month with a one-time implementation fee of $1,840.00
The tablet program includes a one-year year lease at $30 per unit. 25 units will be required to equip buses that provide services to students with special needs. In addition to GPS capability, tablets will be used to record when students receive transportation services. Recorded services are submitted for medicaid reimbursement. The rate for the 12 month lease is $9,000.00 and includes a software fee and data plan.
Financial Impact:
Total cost for the first fiscal year is $19,734.25. This includes a one-time fee for software implementation, equipment rental for bus tablets for one year, and charging base of $5,946.25. Thereafter, total annual cost for the software and equipment rental is $13,788.00. All costs to be paid out of the general fund.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the agreement with 3DEZROUTING Inc. for home-to-school routing software based on a monthly subscription and equipment rental for bus tablets for the period of September 1, 2020, through August 31, 2021.
X.D.16. Agreement for Co-Curricular Trip Management Software (BusHive, Inc.)
Speaker:
Brad Renison, Director of Transportation
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with BusHive, Inc., for co-curricular trip management software is presented for approval.
Rationale:
BusHive field trip management software is a cloud based customized planner that can be accessed from any location that has internet access. Features include custom trip approval layers, generation of trip reports, trip cost calculations, invoicing, and the generation of financial reports for school site budgeting.
The software currently used only has the ability to enter and record trips. The software is server based and cannot be accessed remotely.
Financial Impact:
Total cost for the first fiscal year is $11,300. This includes a one-time fee for software implementation of $5,000. Thereafter, total cost per year is $6,300. All costs to be paid out of the general fund.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the agreement with BusHive, Inc., for co-curricular trip management software for the period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
X.D.17. Agreement Between the California State University, Los Angeles, and the William S. Hart Union High School District
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification is requested for an agreement between the California State University, Los Angeles, and the William S. Hart Union High School District to provide supervised educational field experiences for students.
Rationale:
The California State University, Los Angeles will work cooperatively with the William S. Hart Union High School District to meet the objectives of the field education program as outlined in the agreement.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the agreement between the California State University, Los Angeles, and the William S. Hart Union High School District.
X.D.18. Agreement Between the California State University, San Bernardino, and the William S. Hart Union High School District
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification is requested for an agreement between the California State University, San Bernardino and the William S. Hart Union High School District to provide supervised educational field experiences for students.
Rationale:
The California State University, San Bernardino, will work cooperatively with the William S. Hart Union High School District to meet the objectives of the learning site as outlined in the agreement.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the agreement between California State University, San Bernardino, and the William S. Hart Union High School District.
X.D.19. Special Education Consultant Agreements, 2020/21
Speaker:
Joanna White, Director of Special Education
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approval is requested for Special Education Consultant Agreements, extending from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
Rationale:
It is necessary to complete individual assessments as specified in students’ Individual Education Programs to determine and provide the designated instructional services (DIS) necessary for the students to benefit educationally from their instructional program. The District contracts with many vendors to perform and provide these assessments and services. A master contract will be generated for each Agreement as needed(see attachment).
Behavior Intervention Implantation & development, Behavioral Learning Center Inc.
Financial Impact:
Fiscal implications will be determined as as the needs arise. Purchase orders will outline the financial impact and funding source.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Special Education Consultant Agreements, extending from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
X.E.1. Fee Amendment No. 1 – Division of the State Architect Geotechnical, Materials Testing, and In-Plant Inspection Services for the Solar System Installation Project at Hart High School, Placerita Junior High School, and Arroyo Seco Junior High School (Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical & Environmental Sciences Consultants)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Fee Amendment No. 1 from Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical & Environmental Sciences Consultants (Ninyo & Moore) for Division of the State Architect (DSA) geotechnical, materials testing, and in-plant inspection services for the Solar System Installation Project at Hart High School, Placerita Junior High School, and Arroyo Seco Junior High School is presented for approval.
Rationale:
At the May 15, 2019, Board Meeting, the Board approved a proposal from Ninyo & Moore for DSA geotechnical, materials testing, and in-plant inspection services for the Solar System Installation Projects at Hart High School, Placerita and Arroyo Seco Junior High Schools. Due to an error in the fabrication process for the panels at Placerita and Arroyo Seco Junior High Schools, the number of inspections, and the corresponding costs, have been increased. Desert Solar, Inc., DBA DS Energy Solutions, a subcontractor of Alliance Business Soluctions, who is coordinating the solar system installation projects, will reimburse the District for these additional inspection costs caused by the error.
Financial Impact:
$14,904 from Special Reserve Fund for Capital Projects (Fund 40.3), which will be reimbursed by Desert Solar, Inc., DBA DS Energy Solutions.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Fee Amendment No. 1 from Ninyo & Moore for DSA geotechnical, materials testing, and in-plant inspection services for the Solar System Installation Project at Hart High School, Placerita Junior High School, and Arroyo Seco Junior High School.
X.E.2. Fee Amendment No. 3 – Hart High School Two-Story Classroom Building, Tennis Court Expansion and Utility Infrastructure Project (Lundgren Management Corporation)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Fee Amendment No. 3 from Lundgren Management Corporation (Lundgren) for the Hart High School Two-Story Classroom Building, Tennis Court Expansion and Utility Infrastructure Project is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Section 7.4 of the agreement for construction management services allows for reimbursable costs. Reimbursable costs are identified as out-of-pocket expenses not attributable to the general conditions but necessary for completion of the project. Reimbursable costs shall include only those costs that are directly related to construction of the project or provision of the construction management services.
Additional funds are needed to cover these costs through the completion of the project. Lundgren Management is requesting an additional $10,000 to cover these costs. Any unused funds will remain with the District.
Financial Impact:
Not to exceed $10,000 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Fee Amendment No. 3 from Lundgren for the Hart High School Two-Story Classroom Building, Tennis Court Expansion and Utility Infrastructure Project.
X.E.3. Landscape/Slope Maintenance Services at Canyon High, Golden Valley High, and La Mesa Junior High Schools (Specialized Landscape Management Services, Inc., DBA SLM Services)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Authorization for Specialized Landscape Management Services, Inc., DBA SLM Services (SLM) to provide landscape/slope maintenance services for Canyon High School, Golden Valley High School, and La Mesa Junior High School.
Rationale:
The south slope area near Canyon High School and all slopes surrounding Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School require general landscape maintenance. While a contract with SLM is attached, it is solely for the purpose of documenting their quote. The District will be issuing our Maintenance contract to SLM for services.
The District issued a request for quote to several contractors. Only one responded. The contract is effective July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
Financial Impact:
$43,200 to be paid from Maintenance and Operations (Fund 01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Authorize Specialized Landscape Management to provide landscape/slope maintenance services for Canyon High School, Golden Valley High School, and La Mesa Junior High School.
X.E.4. Religious Organizations as Civic Center Users, Fiscal Year 2020/21
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Annual approval of religious organizations for civic center use for the fiscal year 2020/21.
Rationale:
As stated in Board Policy 1300, churches and groups using school facilities for religious services and activities are subject to direct cost charges and require Governing Board approval.
Staff recommends approving the following religious organizations for weekly use during the fiscal year 2020/21:
Heart of the Canyons Church – La Mesa Junior High School
Los Angeles International Church of Christ – Rancho Pico Junior High School
Higher Vision Church – Canyon High School
Financial Impact:
Civic Center revenue depending upon frequency of use of school facilities.
Recommended Motion:
Approve religious organizations as direct cost users of District facilities for the fiscal year 2020/21.
X.E.5. Proposal for Architectural Services Master Task Agreement for Various District Projects for Fiscal Year 2020/21 (Architecture Plus Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal from Architecture Plus Inc. for architectural services for various Districts projects for the fiscal year 2020/21 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Projects will come up from time to time that need the expertise of an architect. Types of services can include: Division of the State Architect close out, small design projects, Americans with Disabilities Act assessments, project analysis for feasibility and code requirements, etc.
Approval of this proposal would allow staff to contract with Architecture Plus Inc. on multiple projects, not to exceed $15,000 per project and not to exceed $100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21, without further Board approval until June 30, 2021. If the cost for a project exceeds $15,000 and/or the total for all projects under this agreement are expected to exceed $100,000, staff will return to the Board to increase the allowable total for the fiscal year.
Having a master task agreement in place would allow staff to quickly address issues and concerns as they arise on projects.
Financial Impact:
$100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts (not to exceed $15,000 per project) to be determined on a project by project basis.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal from Architecture Plus Inc. for architectural services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts not to exceed $15,000 per project, with a cumulative maximum of $100,000 unless increased by Board authorization.
X.E.6. Proposal for Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability Services Master Task Agreement for Various District Projects for Fiscal Year 2020/21 (Citadel Environmental Services, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal from Citadel Environmental Services, Inc., for environmental, health, safety, and sustainability services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Environmental services are often required for facilities projects, especially during construction. These services may include Phase 1 environmental site assessments, environmental testing of soils during construction, abatement of environmentally regulated materials, etc.
Approval of this proposal would allow staff to contract with Citadel Environmental Services, Inc., on multiple projects, not to exceed $15,000 per project and not to exceed $100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21, without further Board approval until June 30, 2021. If the cost for a project exceeds $15,000 and/or the total for all projects under this agreement are expected to exceed $100,000, staff will return to the Board to increase the allowable total for the fiscal year.
Having a master task agreement in place would allow staff to quickly address environmental issues and concerns as they arise on projects.
Citadel Environmental Services, Inc., is a local firm with an office in Valencia.
Financial Impact:
$100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts (not to exceed $15,000 per project) to be determined on a project-by-project basis.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal from Citadel Environmental Services, Inc., for environmental, health, safety, and sustainability services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts not to exceed $15,000 per project, with a cumulative maximum of $100,000, unless increased by Board authorization.
X.E.7. Proposal for Hazardous Materials Consulting Services Master Task Agreement for Various District Projects for Fiscal Year 2020/21 (CF Environmental, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal from CF Environmental, Inc., for hazardous materials consulting services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Hazardous materials consulting services are often required for facilities projects, especially during construction. These services may include site inspection and assessment, sample collection and analysis, project design, and emergency response in regards to asbestos, mold, indoor air quality, etc.
Approval of this proposal would allow staff to contract with CF Environmental, Inc., on multiple projects, not to exceed $15,000 per project and not to exceed $100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21, without further Board approval until June 30, 2021. If the cost for a project exceeds $15,000 and/or the total for all projects under this agreement are expected to exceed $100,000, staff will return to the Board to increase the allowable total for the fiscal year.
Having a master task agreement in place would allow staff to quickly address hazardous materials issues and concerns as they arise on projects.
Financial Impact:
$100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts (not to exceed $15,000 per project) to be determined on a project-by-project basis.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal from CF Environmental, Inc., for hazardous materials consulting services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts not to exceed $15,000 per project, with a cumulative maximum of $100,000, unless increased by Board authorization.
X.E.8. Proposal for Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Engineering Services Master Task Agreement for Various District Projects for Fiscal Year 2020/21 (Gausman & Moore Associates, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal from Gausman & Moore Associates, Inc., for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Small projects will come up from time to time that need the expertise of an engineer. These projects may include classrooms or office spaces that need air-conditioning or heating added or modified, equipment replacement projects, electrical projects, data and communications projects, rooms that need venting, etc.
Approval of this proposal would allow staff to contract with Gausman & Moore Associates, Inc., on multiple projects, not to exceed $15,000 per project and not to exceed $100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21, without further Board approval until June 30, 2021. If the cost for a project exceeds $15,000 and/or the total for all projects under this agreement are expected to exceed $100,000, staff will return to the Board to increase the allowable total for the fiscal year.
Having a master task agreement in place would allow staff to quickly address mechanical, electrical and plumbing issues and concerns as they arise on projects.
Gausman & Moore Associates, Inc., have a local office in Santa Clarita in the Centre Pointe Business Park.
Financial Impact:
$100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts (not to exceed $15,000 per project) to be determined on a project-by-project basis.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal from Gausman & Moore Associates, Inc., for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts not to exceed $15,000 per project, with a cumulative maximum of $100,000, unless increased by Board authorization.
X.E.9. Proposal for Structural Engineering Services Master Task Agreement for Various District Projects for Fiscal Year 2020/21 (KPFF, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal from KPFF, Inc., for structural engineering services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Projects will come up from time to time that need the expertise of a structural engineer. These projects may include attachment of scoreboards or other equipment on building walls, installation of flagpoles or digital marquees, structural repair projects, etc.
Approval of this proposal would allow staff to contract with KPFF, Inc., on multiple projects, not to exceed $15,000 per project and not to exceed $100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21, without further Board approval until June 30, 2021. If the cost for a project exceeds $15,000 and/or the total for all projects under this agreement are expected to exceed $100,000, staff will return to the Board to increase the allowable total for the fiscal year.
Having a master task agreement in place would allow staff to quickly address structural issues and concerns as they arise on projects.
KPFF, Inc., is a structural engineering firm. They have completed many structural evaluations for the District.
Financial Impact:
$100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts (not to exceed $15,000 per project) to be determined on a project by project basis.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal from KPFF, Inc., for structural engineering services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts not to exceed $15,000 per project, with a cumulative maximum of $100,000, unless increased by Board authorization.
X.E.10. Proposal for Surveying Services Master Task Agreement for Various District Projects for Fiscal Year 2020/21 (Vertex Survey Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal from Vertex Survey Inc. for surveying services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21 is submitted for approval.
Rationale:
Surveying services are often required of facilities projects. These services may include construction staking and layout, aerial mapping, topographic surveys, settlement monitoring, etc.
Approval of this proposal would allow staff to contract with Vertex Survey Inc. on multiple projects, not to exceed $15,000 per project and not to exceed $100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21, without further Board approval until June 30, 2021. If the cost for a project exceeds $15,000 and/or the total for all projects under this agreement are expected to exceed $100,000, staff will return to the Board to increase the allowable total for the fiscal year.
Having a master task agreement in place would allow staff to quickly address surveying issues and concerns as they arise on projects.
Vertex Survey Inc. is a local firm with an office in Santa Clarita.
Financial Impact:
$100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts (not to exceed $15,000 per project) to be determined on a project-by-project basis.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal from Vertex Survey Inc. for surveying services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts not to exceed $15,000 per project, with a cumulative maximum of $100,000, unless increased by Board authorization.
X.E.11. Proposal for Utility Investigation and Mapping Services Master Task Agreement for Various District Projects for Fiscal Year 2020/21 (C Below, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A fee proposal from C Below, Inc., for utility investigation and mapping services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Utility underground investigations are often required of facilities projects, especially during pre-construction. These services are to locate electrical, communication, water, power, gas, sewer and storm drain utilities to ensure safe working conditions.
Approval of this proposal would allow staff to contract with C Below, Inc., on multiple projects, not to exceed $15,000 per project and not to exceed $100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21, without further Board approval until June 30, 2021. If the cost for a project exceeds $15,000 and/or the total for all projects under this agreement are expected to exceed $100,000, staff will return to the Board to increase the allowable total for the fiscal year.
Having a master task agreement in place would allow staff to quickly address utility investigation and mapping issues and concerns as they arise on projects.
C Below, Inc., has worked on several projects for the District in the past several years.
Financial Impact:
$100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts (not to exceed $15,000 per project) to be determined on a project-by-project basis.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal from C Below, Inc., for utility investigation and mapping services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts not to exceed $15,000 per project, with a cumulative maximum of $100,000, unless increased by Board authorization.
X.E.12. Full-Service Elevator Maintenance and Repair Services and Lube and Oil Services for Wheelchair Lifts (Santa Clarita Elevators)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Authorization for Santa Clarita Elevators to provide full service elevator maintenance and repair services and lube and oil services for wheelchair lifts for the 2020/21 fiscal year.
Rationale:
Staff recommends approving Santa Clarita Elevators for full service elevator maintenance and repair services and lube and oil services for wheelchair lifts at all District facilities except at the Academy of the Canyons.
The term for these agreements is for the period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, and may be terminated by either party by giving written notice to the other party at least 90 days, but no more than 120 days, prior to the end of the then current one year term. The District will be issuing our Maintenance contract for services.
Financial Impact:
For monthly service agreements, the amount is not to exceed $24,060. In addition, time and material repairs are not to exceed $20,000 to be paid from Maintenance and Operations Fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Authorize Santa Clarita Elevators to provide full service elevator maintenance and repair services and lube and oil services for wheelchair lifts for the 2020/21 fiscal year.
X.E.13. Pest Control Services for the 2020/21 Fiscal Year (Los Angeles County Department of Agricultural Commissioner/Weights and Measures)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with the Los Angeles County Department of Agricultural Commissioner/Weights and Measures for pest control services for the 2020/21 fiscal year is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Staff recommends approving the agreement with the Los Angeles County Department of Agricultural Commission/Weights and Measures for pest control services, including rodent eradication, control, and pest destruction at all District facilities except the Academy of the Canyons.
The agreement’s term is for the period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, and may be terminated at any time by either party upon ten (10) days written notice.
Financial Impact:
Not to exceed $28,000 to be paid from Maintenance and Operations (Fund 01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the agreement with the Los Angeles County Department of Agricultural Commissioner/Weights and Measures for pest control services for the 2020/21 fiscal year.
X.E.14. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. HA1811A-05 (Taft Electric Company) – Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Accept Notice of Completion for Bid Package No. HA1811A-05 (Taft Electric Company) for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project.
Rationale:
Notice of Completion has been prepared for the Governing Board’s consideration for the following construction contract:
Taft Electric Company
Bid Package No. HA1811A-05, Electrical and Low Voltage
Date of Completion: January 10, 2020
Recommended Motion:
Accept Notice of Completion for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project and authorize retention release to Taft Electric Company.
X.E.15. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. HA1811A-04 (HPS Mechanical, Inc.) Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Accept Notice of Completion for Bid Package No. HA1811A-04 (HPS Mechanical, Inc.) for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project.
Rationale:
Notice of Completion has been prepared for the Governing Board’s consideration for the following construction contract:
HPS Mechanical, Inc.
Bid Package No. HA1811A-04
Date of Completion: May 15, 2020
Recommended Motion:
Accept Notice of Completion for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project and authorize retention release to HPS Mechanical, Inc.
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
