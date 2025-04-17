June 11-15: Fourth Annual California State Parks Week

Mark your calendars and start making plans to join California State Parks and partners in celebrating the fourth annual California State Parks Week from June 11-15.

Presented by California State Parks, California State Parks Foundation, Parks California and Save the Redwoods League, this exciting weeklong celebration with the tagline “This is Where You Live” offers more than 170 events, including both in-person and virtual experiences, highlighting the people, places and programs that make California’s 280 state parks truly unique.

Whether you are exploring new outdoor activities, learning ways to protect the environment or connecting with your community, California State Parks Week offers something for everyone — all at no additional cost. It’s an opportunity to take direct climate action, enjoy the beauty of your parks and be part of a movement to preserve them for future generations. The festivities take added significance this year as California celebrates its 175th year of statehood.

Reservations are now open. For a full list of events and participation details, visit CAStateParksWeek.org.

New to this year’s celebration is a poster contest for California’s K-12 students who are invited to create original artwork inspired by the themes of the week. The contest opened, April 14, and students must submit their entries by May 9. There are five grade categories for awards: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Winning entries will be recognized with prizes – including an annual pass sponsored by the California State Park Foundation for first place – and featured as part of California State Parks Week. Full contest details and guidelines are available at castateparksweek.org/poster-contest/.

Events and activities are centered around this year’s themes:

Navarro Redwoods State Park

Participate in a watershed cleanup day at Navarro River Redwoods State Park on June 15.

Care for Our Shared Lands – Discover how you can get involved in efforts to protect and steward California’s state parks as a volunteer, a partner or another role. Events include:

June 11-15 at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History: Explore state parks and learn how to protect them through a cutting-edge virtual reality experience.

June 14 at Mount Diablo State Park: Help care for Mount Diablo and protect its variety of life from two aggressive plant invaders.

June 15 at Navarro River Redwoods State Park: Participate in a watershed cleanup day.

Col Allensworth

Celebrate Juneteenth and learn about Black history on June 14 at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park.

Celebrate Community and Culture – California’s state parks are for all people. We reaffirm this truth by elevating the perspectives and experiences of communities that have been historically underrepresented in public lands with celebrations and cultural events. Events include:

June 13 at Samuel P. Taylor State Park: Celebrate Pride Month with a presentation from archivist and writer Isaac Fellman and learn about an influential lesbian poet.

June 14 at La Purísima Mission State Historic Park: Learn about native plants on a hike with Chumash Culture Bearer Tom Lopez.

June 14 at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park: Celebrate Juneteenth at the historic town of Allensworth founded by African American pioneers. Visitors can enjoy guided tours, live entertainment and learn about Black history.

Anza Borrego Desert SP

Search for wildlife under the stars on June 14 at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, a designated International Dark-Sky Park.

Explore New Experiences – We encourage everyone to visit a state park and try something new. From first-time camping and an interpretive hike to adventures like surfing, boating or off-roading, California State Parks Week is your invitation to explore an activity that you just might fall in love with. Events include:

June 11 at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area: Enjoy free horseback riding tours for newbies or anyone who does not have access to horse-riding equipment.

June 11 at Dos Rios: Join an evening kayak tour on the park’s oxbow pond and learn about its biodiversity.

June 12, online with Tahoe State Recreation Area: During this virtual event, the public can dive into the underwater wonders of Lake Tahoe and explore the lake’s geology.

June 14 at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park: Learn about nocturnal animals and search for wildlife under the stars at this designated International Dark-Sky Park.

State Capitol Park

Walk through the beautiful and historic Capitol Park on June 11.

Nourish Your Health and Well-Being – Studies have shown that time in nature can boost people’s physical, mental and emotional well-being. Everyone should have access to these benefits. California’s state parks give us all places where we can find refuge, inspiration and joy. Events include:

June 11 at California State Capitol Museum: Walk through the beautiful and historic Capitol Park and learn about its importance as an urban forest to help improve your mental and physical well-being.

June 12 at San Clemente State Beach: Join a relaxing yoga class at the San Clemente Historic Cottage and then watch the sunset from a bluff overlooking the ocean.

June 14 at Old Town San Diego State Historic Park: Bring along family and friends to play 19th century games – wheelbarrow races, tug of war, sack races and more.

Calaveras

Learn about the complexity of fire in a giant sequoia mixed-conifer forest at Calaveras Big Trees State Park on June 13.

Support Climate Resilience – Learn about and support state parks and their partners’ efforts to ensure climate resilience across California’s State Park System – from expanding protected lands in state parks and restoring forests to engaging in educational dialogue about climate threats and solutions. Events include:

June 12 at Point Dume State Beach: Participate in a beach cleanup and learn about Marine Protected Areas.

June 13 at Calaveras Big Trees State Park: Walk along the North Grove Trail and learn about the complexity of fire in a giant sequoia mixed-conifer forest.

June 13 at Van Damme State Park: Learn how the park’s two giant forests support climate resilience during the evening campfire program.

Launched in 2022, California State Parks Week advances the “Outdoor Access for All” initiative championed by Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Natural Resources Agency’s “Outdoors for All” initiative.

The initiative expands outdoor access to all Californians through focused investments in open space infrastructure, outdoor programming and improvements to permit applications, with a priority to support underserved communities.

Why California State Parks Week?

California’s state parks preserve and protect the state’s natural and cultural history. In recent years, it has become abundantly clear that public lands play a critical role in making communities stronger, happier and healthier. Our shared parks are places where everyone can connect with nature and find inspiration and joy. California State Parks Week is a fun way to celebrate the wonder and sense of community that the outdoors provides to Californians and visitors from all over the world.

California State Parks protects the best of the state’s natural and cultural history; more than 340 miles of coastline; the tallest, largest and among the oldest trees in the world; and deserts, lakes, rivers and beaches. There are more than 5,200 miles of trails, and 15,000 campsites, prehistoric and historic archeological sites, ghost towns, historic homes and monuments — all waiting to be explored.

