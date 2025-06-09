June 11: COC Board Business Meeting, Budget Workshop

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, June 11. The open session begins at 5 p.m.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DBZQSU6AC2B4

The meeting will be held in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 834-6698-3483

To live stream the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/83466983483.

