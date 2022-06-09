header image

June 9
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
June 11: Community Hiking Club Hosts ‘Beat the Heat’ Trek
| Thursday, Jun 9, 2022
Community hiking club

The Santa Clarita Community Hiking Club will hold a hike Saturday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The “Beat the Heat at Mentryville 4 Mile Lollypop Loop up via Johnson Park” hike covers about four miles with a 580-foot ascent.

Considering the temperature this weekend, the hiking club is going to make this a short hike to ensure the safety of all hikers. Water, good thread and poles are highly recommended for this hike.

The hike starts in the old oil town of Mentryville, followed by a gradual climb on a paved road, until the hike reaches Johnson Park where the group will ascend up the Johnson Park Trail.

Hikers should see views of wind caves and some rock formations until the hike reaches the Pico Canyon Service road.

Hikers will then descend back down the service road where hikers can see some examples of tiny anticlines and Well #4. The hike continues downhill until it concludes back at the parking lot.

Note: If you have not already done so visit the Dropbox link to read our “Important Informationbefore attending this hike.

Mentryville Park,

27201 Pico Canyon Road #1804

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

For background on Mentryville visit SCV History.

To meet the hike leader, be at parking area in Mentryville near the big pepper tree at 7 a.m., for a 7:15 a.m. sharp departure up the trail. There is a portapotty at the trailhead.

Bring $5 in cash or a credit card for self-serve parking using an envelope at the trailhead or a parking kiosk. If you park in the lot but do not pay/clearly display the envelope/kiosk receipt hikers can expect a $75 ticket.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Hiking Club.
