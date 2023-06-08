June 11: Free SCV Youth Orchestra Concert at CalArts

A free Concert at The Park by the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be held Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wild Beast Pavilion at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

Bring a picnic blanket, chairs enjoy the beautiful weather for a free concert at the park.

SCVYO has served aspiring musicians as a nonprofit organization in the Santa Clarita Valley for more than 35 years and currently is fundraising for the group’s 2023/2024 tour year to Disneyland and Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The concert will feature a fundraising bake sale and silent auction.

For more information on the programs offered by SCVYO visit www.scvyo.org.

