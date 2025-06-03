June 11: Grand Opening of Magic GMC Cadillac

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Magic GMC Cadillac, Wednesday, June 11 at 4 p.m.

Magic GMC Cadillac is located at 24055 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Celebrate the official opening of Magic GMC Cadillac, a family-owned and operated dealership led by John and Lisa Aranda. At Magic, you’re not just buying a car, you’re becoming part of the Magic family.

Enjoy complimentary food and drinks as we welcome this exciting new chapter in Santa Clarita.

Whether shopping for a new vehicle or simply want to connect with a business that values relationships, community and trust, this event is the perfect opportunity to meet the team and tour the showroom.

To RSVP visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/grand-opening-magic-gmc-cadillac.

For information about the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce visit scvchamber.com.

