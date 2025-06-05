June 11: Santa Clarita Public Library Princess Peach Scavenger Hunt

Rep. George Whitesides’ Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act gained additional momentum on Tuesday after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion of support for the bill.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Shane Alfred de Silva.

Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), is pleased to announce his bipartisan legislation, Assembly Bill 653, the Child Abuse Mandated Entertainment Reporter Act (CAMERA), has passed off the Assembly Floor and is heading to the Senate.

The California Highway Patrol graduated six newly trained K-9 teams recently at its West Sacramento K-9 training facility, marking a significant step in bolstering public safety across the state.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Californians to avoid advertisements that claim to offer discounted DMV services.

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill (SB 571) to increase penalties for looting and impersonating law enforcement during a state of emergency has passed out of the Senate with unanimous bipartisan support.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, in collaboration with Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, successfully introduced a motion directing Los Angeles County to formally support the Facilitating Increased Resilience, Environmental Weatherization and Lowered Liability (FIREWALL) Act (S. 1323).

The LEAP Children’s Museum has announced its second annual summer pop-up event, “Healthy Heroes Play Lab,” which will take place every weekend from June 7 through July 6, at the Valencia Town Center.

Roll up your sleeves and join us for Community Beautification Day, a one-day volunteer cleanup event on Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

After 40 years of faithful service to The Master’s University, Prof. Betty Price retired from teaching Bible courses at the University in May.

California State University, Northridge senior setter Donovan Constable and redshirt sophomore opposite Jalen Phillips were among 21 athletes selected to train with the 2025 Men's U23 National Team for the NORCECA U23 Pan American Cup, July 27-Aug. 4 in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion Tuesday that secured the Board’s support in urging federal lawmakers to back legislation requiring Department of Veterans Affairs physicians to sign veteran death certificates within 72 hours of notification.

Matchbox Theatre has announced its upcoming production of "World Builders" Friday thru Sunday, June 27-29 at the MAIN.

Mission Opera, Santa Clarita's premier opera company, is proud to present a groundbreaking production of Tosca this June at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announced its participation in California Adopt-a-Pet Day on Saturday, June 7. This Statewide event unites animal welfare organizations across California in a collective effort to find forever loving homes for animals in need.

June 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Lucky Luke Brewing Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the June Business After Hours Mixer with CMIT Solutions on Wednesday, June 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing.

American Academy of Arts and Sciences Elects CSUN Physics Professor Donna Z. Sheng, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at California State University, Northridge, has been elected to the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

June 5: Watershed Recreation, Conservation Authority Meeting Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Authority meeting on Thursday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m.

June 7: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio ARTree Community Arts Center’s Flutterby Open Studio is held the first Saturday of the month, where artists of any age can enjoy free art-making together 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in its studios. This month's event is Saturday, June 7.