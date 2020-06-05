June 11: Virtual Town Hall with Sheriff’s Oversight Commission

The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual community listening session on Thursday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend and share their thoughts about public safety in their communities & their experiences with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

As the sheriff’s oversight Commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of Sheriff’s department policies, practices and procedures.

Participate: Click https://bit.ly/3095ijq to register and sign up for public comment now. Then on June 11, join via computer or smartphone. When prompted, enter the information requested & the event password: COC-123

For those who wish to provide live public comment, you must register and join the Webex through your computer or smartphone.

To register, click here.

Listen only: Call 415-655-0001 and enter the access code: 145 927 2548.

For those calling into the meeting via telephone, you will not be able to provide live public comment. However, you may provide written public comments via email to cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov.

Questions? Email cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov or call (213) 253-5678.