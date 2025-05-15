June 12-15: ‘Connie’ at The MAIN

|
The Los Angeles Dodgers trace their roots back to Brooklyn, New York, where they joined the National League in 1890.
Child & Family Center, in partnership with city of Santa Clarita’s Drug-Free Youth, invites local youth ages 11–17 to “Power Up” this summer with a free, high-energy event Friday, June 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita.
Step back in time and experience the magic of early Hollywood at the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25, at the Newhall Family Theatre and The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The Dumas-Stenson Thespians will present its production of "Connie" Thursday, June 12 through Sunday, June 15 at The MAIN.
The community is invited to help local students in need as the 2025 Backpack Drive kicks off at the May Business After Hours Mixer, hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Pro Wrestling Odyssey and TMD Entertainment will host its Wrestle for Autism in the Santa Clarita Valley fundraising event, 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at Pico Canyon Elementary School.
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North with the men's team finishing third after carding a team score of 4-over par and a 54-hole total of 8-over. The women's team finished in fifth with a 54-hole total of 112-over par to conclude their season.
Washington College in Chestertown, Md., has named six students, including Lucy Verlaque from the Santa Clarita Valley, to its short list for the 2025 Sophie Kerr Prize, which is valued at more than $74,000.
More than 134,000 Los Angeles county residents will begin receiving notices next week as a part of the first wave of medical debt relief, marking a significant step in addressing the financial strain caused by medical costs.
The Castaic Union School District has announced two educational leaders to principal positions for the 2025–2026 school year. Daniella Rizo has been named Principal of Live Oak Elementary School and Erika Bowden will join the District as Principal of Castaic Elementary School.
1969
- Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story
]
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to be alert to keep bicyclists safe.
American Red Cross will host a blood drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 16, at City Hall.
Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s "Hoedown for Hope" will be held 6-10 p.m., Saturday, June 21 at Gilchrist Farm.
With Americans’ debt reaching approximately $18.2 trillion, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, using newly published data from the Federal Reserve.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds travelers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to proclaim May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month.
In response to the Governor’s May Budget Revision, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Chair of the Assembly Military and Veteran Affairs Committee, reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring the budget reflects the values and priorities of California’s working families and veterans.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget plan.
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to come together for a day of fun, competition, and giving back at the 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament
1874
- Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story
]
Thursday, May 15 is International Water Safety Day. With water parks spread across more than a dozen states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including in Valencia, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a leader in water safety education.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is currently recruiting for a Commissioner.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger in support of Assembly Bill 476 (Gonzalez), legislation aimed at curbing the rising threat of copper and nonferrous metal theft across California.
