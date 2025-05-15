header image

May 15
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
June 12-15: ‘Connie’ at The MAIN
| Thursday, May 15, 2025
Connie at the main

The Dumas-Stenson Thespians will present its production of “Connie” Thursday, June 12 through Sunday, June 15 at The MAIN.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

As Connie lays her husband to rest, she finds herself at a crossroads—facing decisions that could reshape her future and unravel the ties that bind her family together.

Production Dates:

Thursday, June 12 at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 13 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 14 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 15 at 5 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/connie-presented-by-the-dumas-stenson-thespians-tickets-1278271838479?aff=oddtdtcreator.
June 7: Summer Breeze Festival at CalArts

June 7: Summer Breeze Festival at CalArts
Monday, May 12, 2025
Presented by Top Entertainment and American Family Funding, California Institute of the Arts will host the Summer Breeze Music Festival, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7.
FULL STORY...

Friday, May 9, 2025
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s "Sonnets for an Old Century" to raise money for Los Angeles fire relief, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Desiree Belone (Ponca/Diné) on Saturday, May 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Belone will display her art and share insights into her cultural heritage.
Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita’s Decades-Long History with the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers trace their roots back to Brooklyn, New York, where they joined the National League in 1890.
Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita’s Decades-Long History with the Los Angeles Dodgers
June 20: Child & Family Center ‘Power Up’ Youth Event
Child & Family Center, in partnership with city of Santa Clarita’s Drug-Free Youth, invites local youth ages 11–17 to “Power Up” this summer with a free, high-energy event Friday, June 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita.
June 20: Child & Family Center ‘Power Up’ Youth Event
May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Step back in time and experience the magic of early Hollywood at the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25, at the Newhall Family Theatre and The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
June 12-15: ‘Connie’ at The MAIN
The Dumas-Stenson Thespians will present its production of "Connie" Thursday, June 12 through Sunday, June 15 at The MAIN.
June 12-15: ‘Connie’ at The MAIN
Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31
The community is invited to help local students in need as the 2025 Backpack Drive kicks off at the May Business After Hours Mixer, hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31
June 7: Wrestle for Autism SCV at Pico Canyon Elementary
Pro Wrestling Odyssey and TMD Entertainment will host its Wrestle for Autism in the Santa Clarita Valley fundraising event, 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at Pico Canyon Elementary School.
June 7: Wrestle for Autism SCV at Pico Canyon Elementary
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North with the men's team finishing third after carding a team score of 4-over par and a 54-hole total of 8-over. The women's team finished in fifth with a 54-hole total of 112-over par to conclude their season.
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships
SCV Student Nominated for Washington College’s $74K Sophie Kerr Prize
Washington College in Chestertown, Md., has named six students, including Lucy Verlaque from the Santa Clarita Valley, to its short list for the 2025 Sophie Kerr Prize, which is valued at more than $74,000.
SCV Student Nominated for Washington College’s $74K Sophie Kerr Prize
L.A. County Residents Will Receive Notices for Medical Debt Relief
More than 134,000 Los Angeles county residents will begin receiving notices next week as a part of the first wave of medical debt relief, marking a significant step in addressing the financial strain caused by medical costs.
L.A. County Residents Will Receive Notices for Medical Debt Relief
CUSD Welcomes Two New Principals for School Year
The Castaic Union School District has announced two educational leaders to principal positions for the 2025–2026 school year. Daniella Rizo has been named Principal of Live Oak Elementary School and Erika Bowden will join the District as Principal of Castaic Elementary School.
CUSD Welcomes Two New Principals for School Year
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to be alert to keep bicyclists safe.
Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month
May 16: City Hall American Red Cross Blood Drive
American Red Cross will host a blood drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 16, at City Hall.
May 16: City Hall American Red Cross Blood Drive
June 21: Circle of Hope ‘Hoedown for Hope’
Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s "Hoedown for Hope" will be held 6-10 p.m., Saturday, June 21 at Gilchrist Farm.
June 21: Circle of Hope ‘Hoedown for Hope’
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
With Americans’ debt reaching approximately $18.2 trillion, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, using newly published data from the Federal Reserve.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  reminds travelers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to proclaim May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month. 
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Responds to Governor’s Revised Budget Proposal
 In response to the Governor’s May Budget Revision, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Chair of the Assembly Military and Veteran Affairs Committee, reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring the budget reflects the values and priorities of California’s working families and veterans.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Responds to Governor’s Revised Budget Proposal
State Superintendent Releases Statement on May Revision to the Governor’s Proposed Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget plan.
State Superintendent Releases Statement on May Revision to the Governor’s Proposed Education Budget
June 21: Sam Dixon Third Annual Cornhole Tournament Benefits Mental Health Services
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to come together for a day of fun, competition, and giving back at the 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament
June 21: Sam Dixon Third Annual Cornhole Tournament Benefits Mental Health Services
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Recognizes International Water Safety Day
Thursday, May 15 is International Water Safety Day. With water parks spread across more than a dozen states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including in Valencia, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a leader in water safety education.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Recognizes International Water Safety Day
L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is currently recruiting for a Commissioner.
L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger in support of Assembly Bill 476 (Gonzalez), legislation aimed at curbing the rising threat of copper and nonferrous metal theft across California.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft
