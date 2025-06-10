June 12-15: Dumas-Stenson Thespians Return to The MAIN with ‘Connie’

|
The Dumas-Stenson Thespians return to The MAIN with "Connie," Thursday, June 12, thru Sunday, June 15.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a grand opening ribbon cutting at Veterinary Emergency Group ER for Pets, Wednesday, July 9 at 11:30 a.m.
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare presented an evening of monologues and songs to a packed house at The MAIN in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 4, with all proceeds benefiting the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund.
The California Highway Patrol has welcomed 133 new officers who completed 26 weeks of intensive training at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.
Norma E. García-González, director, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday some important updates to L.A. County's $22.2 million budget reduction.
In celebration of Father's Day, all month long, Teacision Art Gallery will host the "Cars, Coffee & Art" exhibition along with an artist reception, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 14.
Following a series of public committee and Board meetings, SCV Water adopted its biennial budget for fiscal years 2025/26 and 2026/27 in June.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of one of the valley’s most anticipated community events—the 2025 Business Expo—taking place on Thursday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Valencia Town Center at the old Canyons entrance.
Artist Virginia Miranda will hold a artist reception beginning 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14 followed by the conclusion to the ongoing auction at 7 p.m. at Valencia Town Center.
On June 6, 2025, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau began investigating the circumstances surrounding a sexual assault by 20-year-old De’Angelo Lee Rivera.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Monetizing Your YouTube Channel," on Wednesday, June 18 from 12-1 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is hosting the second weekend of an open-themed pop-up event featuring SCAA artists June 13-15, where "Anything Goes."
Cell and molecular biologist Chhandak Basu, a professor at California State University, Northridge, is an expert in plant and microbial cellular responses to climate change and environmental extremes.
As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s commitment to making state services more effective and efficient, the California Department of Motor Vehicles launched Tuesday online renewal for commercial driver’s licenses.
1893
- Academy Award winner Hattie McDaniel (Mammy, "Gone with the Wind") born in Wichita, Kans.; entertained in Val Verde [story
]
Walmart customers in Santa Clarita were welcomed inside the newly transformed Walmart Supercenter at 26471 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 as the remodeling project was recently completed.
In fall 2025, College of the Canyons will launch its Diagnostic Medical Sonography program with an 18-student cohort.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 9 to Saturday, June 14.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency wants to advise customers that reports have been received of individuals who are not employees of SCV Water walking around the Santa Clarita Valley seeking to access customers homes.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on June 10, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider plans to continue to promote measles vaccination.
Santa Clarita Transit invites residents and commuters to participate in the 20th annual National Dump the Pump Day on Thursday, June 19. This nationwide initiative encourages individuals to leave their cars at home and experience the benefits of public transportation.
For the second year in a row, and the second year the award has been in existence, The Master's University athletics has won the GSAC Commissioner's Cup as the most successful program across all sports in the conference.
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes 4 Cash fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Saturdays, June 14, 21, July 12, 19 and Aug. 16 at Saugus High School.
