June 10
1893 - Academy Award winner Hattie McDaniel (Mammy, "Gone with the Wind") born in Wichita, Kans.; entertained in Val Verde [story]
Hattie McDaniel
June 12-15: Dumas-Stenson Thespians Return to The MAIN with ‘Connie’
| Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Connie at the main

The Dumas-Stenson Thespians return to The MAIN with “Connie,” Thursday, June 12, thru Sunday, June 15.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

“Connie” is a poignant and compelling new production about family, love and the well-meaning urge to give advice, even when you probably shouldn’t. When Connie loses her husband, she’s suddenly faced with big decisions about her future and choices that don’t sit too well with her grown daughter, Ruby. Years ago, Connie had plenty to say about Ruby’s love life, but now that the tables have turned, Connie’s family is wondering if she’s forgotten her own rules. With every family member chiming in and plenty of opinions flying, Connie dives into the chaos that happens when past advice clashes with present choices. It’s emotional, relatable and just the right amount of messy.

Production Dates:

Thursday, June 12 at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 13 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 14 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 15 at 5 p.m.

To learn more about Connie and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

Connie - 1

Ward Jr. - 1

Ward Jr. - 2
