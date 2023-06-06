header image

June 6
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
| Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023
Reading Challenge

The school year is ending, which means the Santa Clarita Public Library is ramping up its summer programming. This includes the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program which begins June 12. This beloved program offers our residents a variety of family-friendly activities, reading challenges, crafts and more—all for free.

This year’s theme is Find Your Voice— encouraging readers to share stories, express themselves and use their voices to spark positive change in the world. The theme challenges readers to explore books about history, social justice, science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Throughout the summer, the Santa Clarita Public Library will offer events for children, teens and adults! Crafts for children include creating board games, clay sculpting, poetry and theater. Teens can get ready to build their own pocket terrariums, paint pendulums, create self-portraits and more. For adults who want to stay busy, join us for disc golf at Central Park, make beautiful jewelry or create your own mug by using the Library’s Makerspace.

Be sure to join us for our newest weekly event, the Check It OUTside series, which brings summer reading out of the Library and into nature. Each week, the program will be hosted at a new park location and offer participants activities like yoga, dancing, storytime, arts and crafts, hula hooping and more. This series is perfect for families with toddlers, young children and tweens who want to have fun under the sun.

Also available this summer is the Afternoons at the Library series which is a weekly program for kids ages six to 11 years old and their families. Join us for different activities at each branch, like the Cabrillo Marine Mobile Aquarium which will visit the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch on July 25. Participants can come to see ocean creatures up close and learn about their lives under the sea.

The Santa Clarita Public Library is also excited to offer Lunch at the Library, which is a grant-funded program that provides free, lunches to kids and teens 18-years-old and younger. The lunches will be available to eat at the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy branches, Monday through Friday, from noon to 1 p.m. No identification is needed, so please enjoy a free lunch at the library!

The Summer Reading Program and Lunch at the Library will run until July 29. For more information on the programs or to register, please visit SantaClaritaReads.com and SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Summer Reading
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita

Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Jun 5, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 5 - Sunday, June 11.
FULL STORY...

June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art

June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
Friday, Jun 2, 2023
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor,  Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

June 6: Planning Commission Hearings on Soccer Field, Warehouse

June 6: Planning Commission Hearings on Soccer Field, Warehouse
Friday, Jun 2, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet June 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
Micaiah Scott will continue her career with The Master's University track and field team, but this time as an assistant coach.
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Perfect Tux, a Santa Clarita-based provider of fashion-forward men's formal wear, celebrates its remarkable journey from a local startup to becoming a top 1% Shopify store.
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's detectives need the public's help in locating missing person Maeleen Nicole Canchola.
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday his successful effort in protecting $40 million from being cut from California’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program.
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
Two new deans are at the helms of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities and College of Health and Human Development — Jeffrey Reeder and Mechelle Best.
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
Easton Johnson was named the Golf Coaches Association of America Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' top men's golfer for 2023.
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
More than 15.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 172,036 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently released its newest sustainable landscape resource, Garden Smarter.
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
June 6: SUSD Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 6, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
June 6: SUSD Regular Meeting
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 5 - Sunday, June 11.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans
Last weekend marked the Fifth District's 25th annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families, featuring the theme "A Family Tradition."
Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit L.A. County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Christy Lee Anderson.
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
LASD Celebrates Explorer Academy Graduates
On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department celebrated 78 young men and women who completed a 14-week “Scouts of America - Learning for life,” Certified Sheriff’s Explorer Academy at S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier.
LASD Celebrates Explorer Academy Graduates
Study Shows Rise in Shelter Dog Admissions
Shelter Animals Count, the most trusted and current source for animal sheltering data, spotlights a trend in dog euthanasia from the newly-released Intake and Outcome Data Analysis report for Q1 2023.
Study Shows Rise in Shelter Dog Admissions
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor,  Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
SCVNews.com
