June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program

The school year is ending, which means the Santa Clarita Public Library is ramping up its summer programming. This includes the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program which begins June 12. This beloved program offers our residents a variety of family-friendly activities, reading challenges, crafts and more—all for free.

This year’s theme is Find Your Voice— encouraging readers to share stories, express themselves and use their voices to spark positive change in the world. The theme challenges readers to explore books about history, social justice, science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Throughout the summer, the Santa Clarita Public Library will offer events for children, teens and adults! Crafts for children include creating board games, clay sculpting, poetry and theater. Teens can get ready to build their own pocket terrariums, paint pendulums, create self-portraits and more. For adults who want to stay busy, join us for disc golf at Central Park, make beautiful jewelry or create your own mug by using the Library’s Makerspace.

Be sure to join us for our newest weekly event, the Check It OUTside series, which brings summer reading out of the Library and into nature. Each week, the program will be hosted at a new park location and offer participants activities like yoga, dancing, storytime, arts and crafts, hula hooping and more. This series is perfect for families with toddlers, young children and tweens who want to have fun under the sun.

Also available this summer is the Afternoons at the Library series which is a weekly program for kids ages six to 11 years old and their families. Join us for different activities at each branch, like the Cabrillo Marine Mobile Aquarium which will visit the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch on July 25. Participants can come to see ocean creatures up close and learn about their lives under the sea.

The Santa Clarita Public Library is also excited to offer Lunch at the Library, which is a grant-funded program that provides free, lunches to kids and teens 18-years-old and younger. The lunches will be available to eat at the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy branches, Monday through Friday, from noon to 1 p.m. No identification is needed, so please enjoy a free lunch at the library!

The Summer Reading Program and Lunch at the Library will run until July 29. For more information on the programs or to register, please visit SantaClaritaReads.com and SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

