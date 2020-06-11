June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception

The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will hold its first virtual reception Friday from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
The reception titled, “National Identity,” will give you a chance to meet the artists and chat privately with them through a Zoom meeting of up to 100 people.
A short video of the show will play twice during the evening at 6:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Artists will talk a bit about their artwork from 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
A private chat box will also be available if you would like to ask artists question.
Join in anytime during the reception at:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/6918195387?pwd=RDRQdEdCMGxNL0xqQzI4YlBxUjI3QT09
Meeting ID: 691 819 5387
Password: 153568
Tips for joining the meeting:
– Download Zoom app prior to the event
– Ideal on iPad or Computer
– Be patient when waiting for the host to admit you – it’s a big group
Join the virtual reception with your own drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
If you are interested in purchasing any of the art, it will be available from June 14 – Aug. 2 through the SCAA Gallery.
Please contact CKay at ckay@ckayart.com, or Mardi at mardigeorgio@gmail.com for more information. You may also visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.
