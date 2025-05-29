header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 29
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
June 12: Sinjin Martial Arts Academy Grand Opening
| Thursday, May 29, 2025
Sinjin Martial Arts Academy cropped

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Sinjin Martial Arts Academy, Thursday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

Sinjin Martial Arts Academy is located at 21525 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Sinjin Martial Arts Academy is a business dedicated to making a positive difference in our community through martial arts.

Enjoy complimentary beverages and snacks to welcome this new addition to Santa Clarita. Plus, take advantage of exclusive grand opening specials—including discounted memberships and a limited-time offer for Martial Arts Summer Camp 2025: five weeks for just $100 per week.

Whether looking to build confidence, discipline or just get moving, Sinjin Martial Arts Academy offers programs for all ages and experience levels.

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the team, tour the facility and support a business that’s committed to empowering others through martial arts.

To RSVP visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/grand-opening-sinjin-martial-arts-academy.

For information about the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce visit scvchamber.com.

Sinjin Martial Arts Academy
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-29-2025 June 20: Lucky Luke Brewing Summer Tiki Party Beer Fest
05-29-2025 June 20: VIA Luncheon on Workplace Safety
05-29-2025 June 12: Sinjin Martial Arts Academy Grand Opening
05-29-2025 June 3: Special Meeting of SCV Water Board
05-28-2025 Make Your Voice Heard: Join VIA’s Advocacy Committee
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyon Tax Relief Act, Landfill Fire Safety Act Passes
The California State Assembly passed two bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in response to the ongoing public health crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill: the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27) and the Landfill Fire Safety Act (AB 28.)
Canyon Tax Relief Act, Landfill Fire Safety Act Passes
June 20: Lucky Luke Brewing Summer Tiki Party Beer Fest
Lucky Luke Brewing will host a Summer Tiki Party Beer Fest Friday, June 20 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 20: Lucky Luke Brewing Summer Tiki Party Beer Fest
June 20: VIA Luncheon on Workplace Safety
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, June 20, on the topic of "Workplace Safety: Protecting People, Preventing Risks."
June 20: VIA Luncheon on Workplace Safety
June 13: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Otto & Sons Nursery
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, June 13, 9 a.m.-noon at Otto & Sons Nursery.
June 13: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Otto & Sons Nursery
June 12: Sinjin Martial Arts Academy Grand Opening
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Sinjin Martial Arts Academy, Thursday, June 12 at 4 p.m.
June 12: Sinjin Martial Arts Academy Grand Opening
June 3: Special Meeting of SCV Water Board
The SCV Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, June 3.
June 3: Special Meeting of SCV Water Board
June 3: Supervisors to Consider Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act
Among several important issues, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider supporting the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act at the Tuesday, June 3 regular board meeting.
June 3: Supervisors to Consider Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
CalArts Celebrates 2025 Graduation with the Theme, ‘Light’
The California Institute of the Arts community, friends and family saw Graduation Courtyard live up to its name as it hosted the class of 2025’s transition from students to alumni. Organized around the theme “light,” the day signaled a time for joy, reflection and the promise of new beginnings.
CalArts Celebrates 2025 Graduation with the Theme, ‘Light’
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches for May 28
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches for May 28
Kick-off Summer with Santa Clarita Summer Events
Summer in Santa Clarita is one of the best times of year to soak up the sunshine and experience the city’s vibrant summer events.
Kick-off Summer with Santa Clarita Summer Events
Make Your Voice Heard: Join VIA’s Advocacy Committee
VIA’s Advocacy Committee explores the top issues affecting businesses and residents of Santa Clarita and works toward real solutions in partnership with elected officials, legislative representatives, and local business leaders.
Make Your Voice Heard: Join VIA’s Advocacy Committee
BOE Adopts $167.2 Billion in State-Assessed Property Values for Fiscal Year 2025-26
The California State Board of Equalization unanimously adopted the $167.2 billion in state-assessed property values of 322 companies within California, including telephone, gas, and electric companies, independent power producers, regulated railroads, and intercounty pipelines.
BOE Adopts $167.2 Billion in State-Assessed Property Values for Fiscal Year 2025-26
CSUN: Matt Pinfield Returns to The SoCal Sounds’ DJ Booth
After a brief absence, legendary veteran DJ and television host Matt Pinfield is returning to airwaves of 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound, later this week when he joins Marc “Mookie” Kaczor on “The Drive,” on Friday, May 30, at 5 p.m.
CSUN: Matt Pinfield Returns to The SoCal Sounds’ DJ Booth
Lief Labs’ CEO Adel Villalobos Featured in Fireside Chat at VIA Workforce Development Conference
Lief’s CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, was a featured speaker in a fireside chat at the Valley Industry Association Workforce Development Conference on May 15 held at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia, CA.
Lief Labs’ CEO Adel Villalobos Featured in Fireside Chat at VIA Workforce Development Conference
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
COC Physical Therapy Assistant Program Enrolling First Cohort
The College of the Canyons Physical Therapist Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
COC Physical Therapy Assistant Program Enrolling First Cohort
June 14: Hart High Quarterback Club Car Show
Hart High Quarterback Club will host its second annual car show, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Hart High School back parking lot.
June 14: Hart High Quarterback Club Car Show
June 20: NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Game Night Mixer
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Santa Clarita will host a Juneteenth Game Night Mixer, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 20 at The Centre.
June 20: NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Game Night Mixer
June 14: Community Hike at McHaddad Trailhead
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m. at McHaddad Trailhead, located on the Old Road.
June 14: Community Hike at McHaddad Trailhead
June 20-22: Mission Opera Presents ‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera will present "The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals," a horror-comedy theatrical spectacle at The MAIN beginning, 8 p.m., Friday, June 20.
June 20-22: Mission Opera Presents ‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’
Thurmond, Newsom Announce Resources to Strengthen Literacy-Biliteracy Instruction Statewide
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and California Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the release of the California Literacy-Biliteracy Professional Learning Pack, a comprehensive suite of resources designed to enhance literacy instruction and support educators across the state in improving student outcomes, especially for young readers.
Thurmond, Newsom Announce Resources to Strengthen Literacy-Biliteracy Instruction Statewide
June 17: Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Ribbon Cutting
The SCV's historic Pioneer Oil Refinery Park will have it's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m.
June 17: Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Ribbon Cutting
Find Alternative Fueling Stations in Santa Clarita
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information. Visit Where to Fuel and Charge.
Find Alternative Fueling Stations in Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com