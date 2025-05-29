June 12: Sinjin Martial Arts Academy Grand Opening

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Sinjin Martial Arts Academy, Thursday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

Sinjin Martial Arts Academy is located at 21525 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Sinjin Martial Arts Academy is a business dedicated to making a positive difference in our community through martial arts.

Enjoy complimentary beverages and snacks to welcome this new addition to Santa Clarita. Plus, take advantage of exclusive grand opening specials—including discounted memberships and a limited-time offer for Martial Arts Summer Camp 2025: five weeks for just $100 per week.

Whether looking to build confidence, discipline or just get moving, Sinjin Martial Arts Academy offers programs for all ages and experience levels.

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the team, tour the facility and support a business that’s committed to empowering others through martial arts.

To RSVP visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/grand-opening-sinjin-martial-arts-academy.

For information about the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce visit scvchamber.com.

