1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Company [story]
Bonelli
June 12: Teen Summer EnviroScape Program
| Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
enviroscapemodel

Dive into the world of water pollution at the Old Town Newhall Library, Makerspace, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 on Wednesday, June 12, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Experience an interactive EnviroScape 3D model and learn how pollution affects rivers, lakes and oceans.

This is a free program for teens grades 6-12 while supplies and space last.

For more information contact sadam@santa-clarita.com.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grants to Two SCV Teachers
Two Santa Clarita Valley schools will launch new programs, thanks to funding from California Credit Union Foundation through its Spring 2024 Teacher Grant program. As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grants to Two SCV Teachers
EPA Issues Violation of Clean Air Act to Chiquita Canyon Landfill
In a communication sent on Tuesday, June 4 to Steve Cassulo, District Manager of Waste Connections, the operator of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, the landfill operators were notified they are in violation of the federal Clean Air Act by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
EPA Issues Violation of Clean Air Act to Chiquita Canyon Landfill
