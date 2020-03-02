June 13-14: SCV Quilt Guild to Hold Show at Hart Park

The Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with the presentation of its biennial Quilt Show at Hart Hall in Hart Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14.

Hours for the show, titled “Where Quilts and Friendships Bloom,” will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

At least 80 quilts of various styles and construction/quilting techniques will be on display and attendees will have an opportunity to vote for quilts of their liking in three categories: Small, Medium and Large Quilts.

New this year will be the Stella Awards. Stella, meaning “star” in Italian, is also a term used to represent friendship among women. Representatives of the organizations to whom the guild donates quilted items will present these awards. These organizations include but are not limited to Painted Turtle Camp, Bella Vida, Pregnancy Center, Guide Dogs and Veterans.

The show will feature an assortment of vendors offering the latest in sewing machines, fabrics and notions.

An extensive boutique will be filled with handcrafted items made by Guild members.

“Opportunity Items” for which attendees may buy tickets will include beautiful quilts, baskets of fabrics and sewing notions, wine baskets, a donated sewing machine and Disneyland tickets.

The annual Opportunity Quilt will also be on display with tickets available for purchase.

Admission will be a $10 donation for one day or $15 for both days.

Numerous door prizes will be awarded during both days of the Quilt Show.

The Guild has been supported by and works closely with the city of Santa Clarita and the Friends of Hart Park.

Hart Hall is located in William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Avenue, Newhall 91321.

Free parking will be available at both Hart Park and at the Community Center across the street.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild

The Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild was founded in 1990 and is a diverse group of women and men working to promote the art of quilting through sharing friendship, education and meaningful service to the community. Meetings are held monthly and member enjoy a variety of other activities, including workshops, throughout the year.

The money raised by this event will be used primarily to buy batting, thread and spray basting for the completion of the donated items. It is also used for the general business costs of maintaining the organization such as storage, facility rental, speakers and workshops.

More information about Guild activities (meeting times, programs, workshops) as well as an extensive list of the organizations, agencies who benefit from the Guild’s support and assistance can be found at scvquiltguild.org.