June 13-15: Mission Opera Presents Puccini’s Iconic Tragedy ‘Tosca’

Mission Opera, the Santa Clarita Valley’s opera company, will close its seventh season with the timeless opera “Tosca” by Giacomo Puccini.

This dramatic and powerful work will be staged in two exciting casts, the Met cast at the 2 p.m. matinée performances and the Scala cast at the 7:30 p.m. evening shows.

The performance features a multimedia design on a 48’ LED screen, creatively blending traditional theater with contemporary video elements.

With a live orchestra adding to the experience, the show runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.

In “Tosca,” Puccini weaves a tale of love, betrayal and political intrigue set in 19th-century Rome. The opera features the captivating story of the beautiful and passionate Tosca, the artist Cavaradossi and the villainous Baron Scarpia. It features some of the opera world’s most memorable arias and duets. “Tosca” is a must-see for opera lovers and newcomers alike.

Cast and Performance Schedule:

Tosca (Matinée) – Lisa Houben

Tosca (Evening) – Kirsten C. Kunkle

Cavaradossi (Evening) – Hugo Vera

Cavaradossi (Matinée) – Xavier Prado

Scarpia (Evening) – Gabriel Manro

Scarpia (Matinée) – Joshua Wentz

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, June 13 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 14 2 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 15, 2 p.m.

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center

19300 Nadal St.,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Tosca is a political thriller, set in Rome in June 1800 (during the Napoleonic wars and a time of great political unrest). The action takes place over less than 24 hours, making it an intense experience!

The plot centres around three main characters, Rome’s diva Floria Tosca, her lover Mario Cavaradossi (a painter and republican) and the corrupt Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia. Scarpia has long lusted after Tosca, and when he suspects Cavaradossi of assisting an escaped political prisoner, seizes the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. He will manipulate Tosca into revealing the prisoner’s hiding place and Cavaradossi’s involvement and have her for himself.

When Cavaradossi is captured, Scarpia offers Tosca a horrific bargain, she must give herself to Scarpia, or her lover is killed… what will she choose, and who will survive?

Tickets

Four tiered level tickets available for this live show ranging from $30-$65 and sold at www.missionopera.com or through OnTheStage at: https://our.show/tosca.

Student and Senior tickets available for $25 with ID at the box office.

Concessions and merchandise sold before the show and during intermission.

Promo code EARLYBIRD available until Saturday, May 24 for $10 off all tickets.

Like this: Like Loading...