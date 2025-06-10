header image

1893 - Academy Award winner Hattie McDaniel (Mammy, "Gone with the Wind") born in Wichita, Kans.; entertained in Val Verde [story]
Hattie McDaniel
June 13-15: SCAA Anything Goes Pop-Up Show
| Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is hosting the second weekend of an open-themed pop-up event featuring SCAA artists June 13-15, where “Anything Goes.” This weekend will feature artists Kristen Baladi, Tobi Beck, Zony Gordon, Laura Ledesma and Qiana Tarlow presenting surprising subjects in a variety of media.

The event will be held at the SCAA Gallery, 22508 6th St., in Old Town Newhall, from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/.

 
SCVNews.com