June 13-29: Open Wings Theater Presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Open Wings Theater Company has announced its innovative, queer interpretation of William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” running weekends from June 13-29 at The Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.

This fresh take on the classic tale of love, magic, and mischief brings contemporary LGBTQ+ perspectives to Shakespeare’s timeless story of romantic entanglements in an enchanted forest. The production promises to celebrate love in all its forms while maintaining the wit, wonder, and poetic beauty that has made this play a favorite for over 400 years.

“Shakespeare’s exploration of fluid identities, transformative love, and the magic that happens when we embrace our authentic selves feels incredibly relevant today,” said Director Benjamin Reede. “Our queer lens allows us to unlock new layers of meaning in this beautiful story while honoring the playwright’s original vision.”

The production will feature a diverse cast bringing vibrant energy to iconic characters including the feuding fairy royalty Oberon and Titania, the mischievous Puck, and the quartet of young Athenian lovers whose romantic complications drive the plot.

Performance Details:

– Dates: Weekends June 13-29, 2025.

– Times: Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. / Sundays 2 p.m.

– Venue: The Olive Branch, Valencia Town Center (24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 2283, Valencia, CA 91355)

– Tickets: $25 General Admission | $22 Senior/Military/Vet

Information: www.openwingstheatre.org

– Runtime: 120 minutes

The Olive Branch provides an intimate venue with professional sound and lighting, creating the perfect atmosphere for this magical theatrical experience. The venue’s location at Valencia Town Center offers convenient access to dining and shopping before or after the show.

Open Wings Theater Company is committed to creating inclusive theatrical experiences that reflect the diversity of our community while presenting exceptional artistic work. This production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” continues their mission of bringing fresh perspectives to classic stories.

For more information about Open Wings Theater Company and their upcoming season, visit www.openwingstheatre.org.

Like this: Like Loading...