The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Members of the public may address the council on the topic of their choice under Public Participation. Speaker cards must be completed and turned in before public participation begins and there is a three minute time limit per person.
Among the items included on the June 13 regular meeting agenda:
Review the analysis related to the feasibility of assuming ownership and operations of William S. Hart Regional Park and provide direction to staff.
At the Nov. 23, 2021, regular meeting, the city council approved the recommended action to send a letter to the county of Los Angeles requesting the county’s consideration to transfer ownership of the William S. Hart Regional Park to the city of Santa Clarita. If agreeable in concept to the county, it was outlined at the meeting that staff would work with county staff to develop a report that would include future financial obligations, details on deed restrictions and an outline of the process and timeline to complete the transfer for the city council to review and consider at a future meeting.
Shortly after county approval a team of approximately 20 city staff was formed to complete this analysis.
The completed report is attached to the agenda item and can be downloaded, see the agenda below.
In other business the city council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 Annual Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Program and schedule the budget for adoption at the June 27, city council meeting.
The city council will also conduct a second reading of the ordinance to conduct elections by district starting with the 2024 elections for city council seats and consider adopting an ordinance entitled: “An ordinance of the City Council of the city of Santa Clarita, California, adding section 2.04.005 to the Santa Clarita Municipal Code establishing by-district elections, defining district boundaries and scheduling elections within the districts.”
The council will also consider awarding two-year contracts with three one-year renewal options to Ace Parking III, LLC, for parking enforcement and traffic control services, and Data Ticket, Inc., for citation processing services.
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
The proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget was distributed to the City Council along with the Planning Commission; the Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission; and the Arts Commission on May 2, 2023. In addition, on June 6, 2023, the Planning Commission made a finding by minute action that the Draft Fiscal Year 2023-24 Capital Improvement Program is consistent with the City of Santa Clarita’s (City) General Plan.
For Fiscal Year 2023-24, staff recommends development-related fees and charges be increased by the December year-end Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the urban consumers of the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area. The percentage increase, as reported by the United States Department of Labor, is 4.93 percent.
City Council to consider approval of a contract with Los Angeles County to receive Measure H funding for the construction of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s interim housing facility and for a Homeless Coordinator to continue the implementation of the 2022 Community Plan to Address Homelessness.
This procedural matter is required by state law and orders, approves, and sets the public hearing for the annual levy of the Landscape and Lighting District, Drainage Benefit Assessment Areas, Golden Valley Ranch Open Space Maintenance District, and the Tourism Marketing District.
Consideration and adoption of resolutions associated with the annual process of ordering, approving, and setting the public hearing on the annual levy of the Open Space Preservation District as required by the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972.
Council consideration to approve the updated Santa Clarita Transit Title VI Nondiscrimination Program, which is required to take place every three years. The last program was approved by the City Council in November 2020.
Consideration to award two-year contracts with three one-year renewal options to Ace Parking III, LLC, for parking enforcement and traffic control services, and Data Ticket, Inc., for citation processing services.
With an abundance of rainfall this winter, green hills and a flowing Santa Clara River, this may seem like the new normal in the Santa Clarita Valley with drought feeling like a distant memory. However, the importance of water conservation and the necessity to be effective advocates with our water will always exist within the SCV's desert-like ecosystem.
Ready for the next “Coffee With a Cop?” Save the date. Join deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Peet’s Coffee, 27047 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? Find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to officially announce the opening of this historic land to the public. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.
Change can be a daunting prospect for many of us, as it often requires us to leave behind what is familiar and step into the unknown. When it comes to the upcoming changes to your trash service, the city of Santa Clarita is doing its best to make sure the process is not unknown, and that our residents enjoy a smooth transition.
Diverse women from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce leadership invite all women who are interested in a diverse workforce to attend the Tuesday, June 13 meeting of InfluenceHER at Marston's Restaurant, 24011 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The award which honors Lucid, who retired in June of 2018, after nearly four decades as an educator/administrator in the Saugus Union District, will be given to an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the learning and development of students in the District.
The NAACP Santa Clarita branch will celebrate Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved African Americans were freed, with its inaugural Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration on Friday, June 16. Proceeds will benefit the Future Leaders Scholarship Fund.
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of SCV foster youth, 15 of whom were celebrated for education milestones.
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising event, Boot Scootin' and Boogie the Night Away an entertaining, fun-filled evening to support patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The event will be held at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday evening, June 24.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Heart to Home Super Pet Adoption Event will be held at William S Hart Regional Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The deadline for applicants to file paperwork to be considered for appointment to the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District is quickly approaching on Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m. The new board member must have their principal residence in Trustee Area 4, which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
A free Concert at The Park by the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be held Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wild Beast Pavilion at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a special "That Book Woman" storytime on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Every child attending this special event will receive a free book from the Friends used bookstore. The storytime will be held in the Community Room of the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Castaic High School student Mayah Board is one of 86 talented high school students from across the United States selected as participants in the 19th annual GRAMMY Camp program.
Joining the California Institute of the Arts Fulbright community, Anais Arias-Aragon (Music MFA 2022) and Shirley Ji Young Kim-Ryu (Critical Studies MFA 2021) have been selected for the prestigious United States Student Fulbright program for the 2023-24 cycle.
