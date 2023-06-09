Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Smyth
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Approval of Agenda
Awards and Recognitions
Saugus High School Band Recognition
Pride Month Proclamation
a. LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2023
Graffiti Removal Day Proclamation
a. Graffiti Removal Day 2023
Juneteenth Proclamation
a. Juneteenth 2023
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Public Hearings
1. FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 ANNUAL OPERATING BUDGET AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

The proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget was distributed to the City Council along with the Planning Commission; the Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission; and the Arts Commission on May 2, 2023. In addition, on June 6, 2023, the Planning Commission made a finding by minute action that the Draft Fiscal Year 2023-24 Capital Improvement Program is consistent with the City of Santa Clarita’s (City) General Plan.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Draft FY 2023-24 Budget (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
2. ANNUAL ADJUSTMENT TO FEES AND AMENDMENTS TO THE FEE SCHEDULE

For Fiscal Year 2023-24, staff recommends development-related fees and charges be increased by the December year-end Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the urban consumers of the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area. The percentage increase, as reported by the United States Department of Labor, is 4.93 percent.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Notice of Public Hearing
b. Resolution
3. INTRODUCTION AND FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE DETERMINING THE ANNUAL STORMWATER POLLUTION PREVENTION FEE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023-24

Determination and approval of the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Fee rates for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Ordinance
c. FY 2023-24 Stormwater Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. FY 2023-24 Stormwater Fee Tax Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Unfinished Business
4. ANALYSIS RELATED TO THE FEASIBILITY OF TRANSFERRING OWNERSHIP OF WILLIAM S. HART REGIONAL PARK

The purpose of this items is to consider assuming ownership and operations of Williams S. Hart Regional Park from the County of Los Angeles.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. William S. Hart Park Transition Report
Consent Calendar
5. Minutes of May 23, 2023 5:00 PM
6. Minutes of May 23, 2023 6:00 PM
7. Minutes of May 30, 2023 6:00 PM
8. CHECK REGISTER NO. 11

Check Register No. 11  for the Period 04/21/23 through 05/04/23 and 05/11/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 04/24/23 through 05/05/23.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo- Check Register No. 11
b. Check Register No. 11 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
9. SECOND READING OF AN ORDINANCE ADDING SECTION 2.04.005 TO THE SANTA CLARITA MUNICIPAL CODE ESTABLISHING BY-DISTRICT ELECTIONS, DEFINING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES, AND SCHEDULING ELECTIONS WITHIN THE DISTRICTS AND DETERMINING THE ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM CEQA

Consideration of a second reading of an ordinance switching to District elections, selecting a District map, and the sequencing of by-District elections starting with the 2024 election.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. District Election Ordinance
10. AUTHORITY TO EXECUTE AN AGREEMENT WITH THE COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES FOR THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA’S FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 MEASURE H ALLOCATION

City Council to consider approval of a contract with Los Angeles County to receive Measure H funding for the construction of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s interim housing facility and for a Homeless Coordinator to continue the implementation of the 2022 Community Plan to Address Homelessness.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
11. FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS FOR SPECIAL DISTRICTS

This procedural matter is required by state law and orders, approves, and sets the public hearing for the annual levy of the Landscape and Lighting District, Drainage Benefit Assessment Areas, Golden Valley Ranch Open Space Maintenance District, and the Tourism Marketing District.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. LLD Intent Resolution
b. DBAA Intent Resolution
c. GVROSMD Intent Resolution
d. TMD Intent Resolution
e. FY 2023-24 LMD Recommended Rate Table
f. FY 2023-24 LLD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
g. FY 2023-24 DBAA Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
h. FY 2023-24 GVROSMD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
i. FY 2023-24 TMD Annual Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
12. FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 ANNUAL LEVY FOR OPEN SPACE PRESERVATION DISTRICT

Consideration and adoption of resolutions associated with the annual process of ordering, approving, and setting the public hearing on the annual levy of the Open Space Preservation District as required by the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. OSPD Intent Resolution
b. FY23-24 OSPD Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
13. EXPENDITURE AUTHORITY INCREASE AND RENEWAL FOR UTILITY BILLING AND FRANCHISE FEE AUDIT SERVICES

Council consideration to approve expenditure authority increase and contract renewal for consultant’s audit of utility billing and franchise fee services.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
14. TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT PLAN UPDATE CONTRACT

Consideration to award a contract to update the City of Santa Clarita Transit’s Transportation Development Plan.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
15. CITY OF SANTA CLARITA TRANSIT 2023 TITLE VI FEDERAL NONDISCRIMINATION PROGRAM

Council consideration to approve the updated Santa Clarita Transit Title VI Nondiscrimination Program, which is required to take place every three years. The last program was approved by the City Council in November 2020.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Title VI 2023 Update with Appendices (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
16. PARKING ENFORCEMENT PROGRAM CONTRACTS

Consideration to award two-year contracts with three one-year renewal options to Ace Parking III, LLC, for parking enforcement and traffic control services, and Data Ticket, Inc., for citation processing services.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control RFP (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Ace Parking Proposal (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Citation Processing RFP (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
17. PURCHASE OF ONE FORD F-350 SUPER DUTY TRUCK WITH UTILITY BED

Consideration to approve the purchase of one Ford F-350 Super Duty truck with a utility bed.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Auto Nation_Quote
18. PURCHASE OF A JOHN DEERE 7700A PRECISIONCUT FAIRWAY MOWER

Council consideration to approve the purchase of a John Deere 7700A PrecisionCut Fairway Mower using a “piggyback” contract.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Proposal
b. Sourcewell Grounds Maintenance RFP (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. John Deere Contract (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
19. VALENCIA GLEN AQUATICS BUILDING – EMERGENCY REPAIR

Continuation of the emergency declaration for repairs at the Valencia Glen Aquatics Building.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
Future Meetings