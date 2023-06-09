The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Council meetings are broadcast live on SCV TV channel 20 and on the city’s website. View past meetings of the city council here.

Members of the public may address the council on the topic of their choice under Public Participation. Speaker cards must be completed and turned in before public participation begins and there is a three minute time limit per person.

Among the items included on the June 13 regular meeting agenda:

Review the analysis related to the feasibility of assuming ownership and operations of William S. Hart Regional Park and provide direction to staff.

At the Nov. 23, 2021, regular meeting, the city council approved the recommended action to send a letter to the county of Los Angeles requesting the county’s consideration to transfer ownership of the William S. Hart Regional Park to the city of Santa Clarita. If agreeable in concept to the county, it was outlined at the meeting that staff would work with county staff to develop a report that would include future financial obligations, details on deed restrictions and an outline of the process and timeline to complete the transfer for the city council to review and consider at a future meeting.

Shortly after county approval a team of approximately 20 city staff was formed to complete this analysis.

The completed report is attached to the agenda item and can be downloaded, see the agenda below.

In other business the city council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 Annual Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Program and schedule the budget for adoption at the June 27, city council meeting.

The city council will also conduct a second reading of the ordinance to conduct elections by district starting with the 2024 elections for city council seats and consider adopting an ordinance entitled: “An ordinance of the City Council of the city of Santa Clarita, California, adding section 2.04.005 to the Santa Clarita Municipal Code establishing by-district elections, defining district boundaries and scheduling elections within the districts.”

The council will also consider awarding two-year contracts with three one-year renewal options to Ace Parking III, LLC, for parking enforcement and traffic control services, and Data Ticket, Inc., for citation processing services.

To sign up for notification to view city council meeting agendas as soon as they are posted click here.

View the June 13 regular city council meeting agenda below:

