June 13: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features New Zealand

The Canyon Country Community Center will host “Celebrate,” an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m. The June Celebrate event will feature the country of New Zealand.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

Create a kiwi bird frame and New Zealand flag, carve ancient-style Dwarven runes and make Māori sand art.

Embrace the inner explorer with exciting attractions like the mechanical surfboard, bungee jumping and rock wall climbing.

Plus, savor delicious delights from Creamy Boys Ice Cream and Pie ‘N Burger with drinks by Sister Cities Beer Garden and dance the night away with entertainment by Learn Maori Abroad.

Remember to bring a Celebrate Passport to get a custom stamp for each visit to Celebrate. Celebrate passports are available for free at each Celebrate event. Make sure to fill out our form at the Celebrate info booth to be entered in a raffle which will be drawn at the end of the 2025 Celebrate event series.

For more information on the Celebrate series visit https://santaclarita.gov/arts-and-culture/events/celebrate-series/.

Like this: Like Loading...