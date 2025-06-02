header image

June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
June 13: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features New Zealand
| Monday, Jun 2, 2025
New Zealand crop

The Canyon Country Community Center will host “Celebrate,” an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m. The June Celebrate event will feature the country of New Zealand.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

Create a kiwi bird frame and New Zealand flag, carve ancient-style Dwarven runes and make Māori sand art.

Embrace the inner explorer with exciting attractions like the mechanical surfboard, bungee jumping and rock wall climbing.

Plus, savor delicious delights from Creamy Boys Ice Cream and Pie ‘N Burger with drinks by Sister Cities Beer Garden and dance the night away with entertainment by Learn Maori Abroad.

Remember to bring a Celebrate Passport to get a custom stamp for each visit to Celebrate. Celebrate passports are available for free at each Celebrate event. Make sure to fill out our form at the Celebrate info booth to be entered in a raffle which will be drawn at the end of the 2025 Celebrate event series.

For more information on the Celebrate series visit https://santaclarita.gov/arts-and-culture/events/celebrate-series/.

New Zealand

New Zealand 2
June 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Silent Book Auction

June 13: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features New Zealand

‘Walk with Me’ Exhibition at Valencia Library

June 19: RSVP for River of Lights at Central Park

June 2-7: Three Productions Filming in SCV

Today in SCV History (June 3)
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Castaic Paddleboarder
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Espiridion Philip Camez, a Hispanic male who is 61 years old.
June 11: Grand Opening of Magic GMC Cadillac
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Magic GMC Cadillac, Wednesday, June 11 at 4 p.m.
June 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Silent Book Auction
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction through 10 a.m. Monday, June 9 at all three local library branches.
June 13: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features New Zealand
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m. The June Celebrate event will feature the country of New Zealand.
June 6: TASC Sports Tournament at Central Park
The Adult Skills Center is hosting a sports tournament in celebration of athletes of all abilities, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 6 at Central Park.
‘Walk with Me’ Exhibition at Valencia Library
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, “Walk with Me” by photographer Nima Kharrazi, which will be on view through Wednesday, July 30 at the Valencia Library.
June 19: RSVP for River of Lights at Central Park
June 19 is the deadline to RSVP if you wish to attend the River of Lights Illumination Ceremony at Central Park on Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Canyons Two-Sport Student-Athlete Samantha Rodriguez Ready to Firefight
At just 21 years old, Samantha Miranda Rodriguez is already blazing a trail, literally and figuratively, in a field where women are a rare sight.
Loma Alta Park, Satellite Senior Center Open
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department joined partners and community members to celebrate the reopening of Loma Alta Park and the launch of a new Satellite Senior Center, a vital resource for older adults in Altadena following the loss of the Altadena Senior Center to the Eaton Fire.
Whitesides Visits Residents Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Rep. George Whitesides recently joined Val Verde Citizens for the Closure of Chiquita Canyon Landfill to meet with affected residents about the ongoing conditions surrounding the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
CSUN Professor’s Work with Music Therapy Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
California State University, Northridge professor emeritus of music Ron Borczon has been awarded the Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Music Therapy Association.
Mayor Bill Miranda | Dance Into Summer at SENSES Block Party
As summer approaches, you are invited to enjoy the warm weather and great energy at the SENSES Block Party on Main Street. This stimulating event series is held every third Thursday of the month, continuing through September.
New Altadena Recovery Hub Opens for Residents Impacted by Eaton Fire
The doors officially opened at the Altadena Community Center Monday to continue providing critical recovery support for those impacted by the January 2025 Eaton Fire.
June 2-7: Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 2 to Saturday, June 7.
Preventing Pollution to Santa Clara River, Santa Clarita Groundwater
What is dry weather runoff? Typically, when we think of water runoff, we might think of the water that’s generated by a rainstorm.
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Company [story]
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
June: 15: California Condors: Back From the Brink
Discover the remarkable comeback story of the California condor, one of the world's rarest birds, at a free presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, June 15.
The ‘Coolest Camp’ in Town, Camp Chillin’ Returns to The Cube
This summer, kids can beat the heat in the coolest way possible, at Camp Chillin’ inside The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
June 21: Free Job, Career Fair at Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is hosting a free job and career fair on Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
June 4: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Silver Celebration’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, will present the grand finale of its 25th anniversary season on Sunday, June 4.
The Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Returns
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of its popular Summer Trolley service, offering complimentary transportation through Monday, Sept. 1.
