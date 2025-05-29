June 13: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Otto & Sons Nursery

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The California State Assembly passed two bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in response to the ongoing public health crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill: the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27) and the Landfill Fire Safety Act (AB 28.)
|
Lucky Luke Brewing will host a Summer Tiki Party Beer Fest Friday, June 20 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, June 20, on the topic of "Workplace Safety: Protecting People, Preventing Risks."
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, June 13, 9 a.m.-noon at Otto & Sons Nursery.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Sinjin Martial Arts Academy, Thursday, June 12 at 4 p.m.
|
The SCV Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, June 3.
|
Among several important issues, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider supporting the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act at the Tuesday, June 3 regular board meeting.
|
1987
- Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story
]
|
The California Institute of the Arts community, friends and family saw Graduation Courtyard live up to its name as it hosted the class of 2025’s transition from students to alumni. Organized around the theme “light,” the day signaled a time for joy, reflection and the promise of new beginnings.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
|
Summer in Santa Clarita is one of the best times of year to soak up the sunshine and experience the city’s vibrant summer events.
|
VIA’s Advocacy Committee explores the top issues affecting businesses and residents of Santa Clarita and works toward real solutions in partnership with elected officials, legislative representatives, and local business leaders.
|
The California State Board of Equalization unanimously adopted the $167.2 billion in state-assessed property values of 322 companies within California, including telephone, gas, and electric companies, independent power producers, regulated railroads, and intercounty pipelines.
|
After a brief absence, legendary veteran DJ and television host Matt Pinfield is returning to airwaves of 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound, later this week when he joins Marc “Mookie” Kaczor on “The Drive,” on Friday, May 30, at 5 p.m.
|
Lief’s CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, was a featured speaker in a fireside chat at the Valley Industry Association Workforce Development Conference on May 15 held at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia, CA.
|
1888
- Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story
]
|
The College of the Canyons Physical Therapist Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
|
Hart High Quarterback Club will host its second annual car show, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Hart High School back parking lot.
|
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Santa Clarita will host a Juneteenth Game Night Mixer, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 20 at The Centre.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m. at McHaddad Trailhead, located on the Old Road.
|
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera will present "The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals," a horror-comedy theatrical spectacle at The MAIN beginning, 8 p.m., Friday, June 20.
|
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and California Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the release of the California Literacy-Biliteracy Professional Learning Pack, a comprehensive suite of resources designed to enhance literacy instruction and support educators across the state in improving student outcomes, especially for young readers.
|
The SCV's historic Pioneer Oil Refinery Park will have it's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m.
|
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information. Visit Where to Fuel and Charge.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.