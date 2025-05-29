June 13: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Otto & Sons Nursery

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, June 13, 9 a.m.-noon at Otto & Sons Nursery.

Otto & Sons Nursery is located at 1835 East Guiberson Road, Fillmore, CA, 93015-9718.

It about a 35 minute drive from Santa Clarita.

Directions are on Google Maps and are as follows:

126 West, left on Torrey Road by Moonwalk Nursery.

Right on Howe Road.

Left on Torrey Road.

Right on E. Guiberson Road.

Destination is on the right.

If there is rain or extreme wind the event will be canceled, but even if it gets hot, Meressa will still be there.

Otto & Sons Nursery is a location suggested by Buck, who has painted there before.

Besides the building, the grounds of the nursery hold some tucked away treasures.

Please RSVP if planning on attending.

To RSVP visit the SCAA website

For more information on the Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking visit the SCAA website.

