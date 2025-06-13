June 15, 28: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors

Come join the Wildland Weekend Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space to feed local pollinators and wildlife.

This is an ongoing outdoor restoration project meant to help provide more food and shelter for pollinators, birds, deer and other animals of the chaparral ecosystem.

Tasks: Volunteers will prepare the area for planting, plant native plants, water them and pull weeds as needed.

Age: 11 and up

11-16 year-olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who is also registered to volunteer.

No walk-in volunteers allowed. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, must pre-register (individually) online.

Pre-register at Register.

Dates: Projects are held on an as-needed basis. See below for scheduled project dates.

Sunday, June 15, Golden Valley Ranch Open Space

Saturday, June 28, Elsmere Canyon Open Space

Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.



Directions to Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead: On the north side of Placerita Canyon Road. Take Placerita Canyon Road east from the 14 freeway 3.52 miles to the Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead on the left side of the road.

Directions to Elsmere Canyon Trailhead: From Golden Valley, turn right onto Sierra Highway and left on Newhall Ave. toward the 14 freeway, and park at the park-and-ride. From Lyons Ave. make a right and then right onto Newhall Ave. and continue straight toward the 14 freeway and park at the park-and-ride.



Important:

For your safety, wear sturdy, closed-toe work shoes, jeans and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Dressing in layers is best.

Wear work gloves, hats and sunscreen.

Bring water and snacks.

A long-handled shovel is optional, but helpful.

On-Site Contacts:

Jess Albrecq

Mary Herr

First-come, first served

Schedule/shifts won’t show if all spots are already filled. Spots open up (again) when there are cancellations.

Primary Contact:

Gabby Vera (Volunteer Coordinator)

volunteers@santa-clarita.com

(661) 250-3708

