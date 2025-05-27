June 14: Community Hike at McHaddad Trailhead

Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m. at McHaddad Trailhead, located on the Old Road.

Location will be on the Old Road, just north of freeway split.

This is a guided hike at sunset that includes a beginner’s line dancing lesson at the summit. This hike is free and open to all ages.

The hike is of moderate difficulty and on leash dogs are welcome.

The hike will travel 1.25 miles on an out-and-back trail with an elevation gain of 350 feet.

For more information visit https://hikesantaclarita.com/events/.

