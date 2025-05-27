header image

May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
June 14: Community Hike at McHaddad Trailhead
| Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Community Hike City cropped

Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m. at McHaddad Trailhead, located on the Old Road.

Location will be on the Old Road, just north of freeway split.

This is a guided hike at sunset that includes a beginner’s line dancing lesson at the summit. This hike is free and open to all ages.

The hike is of moderate difficulty and on leash dogs are welcome.

The hike will travel 1.25 miles on an out-and-back trail with an elevation gain of 350 feet.

For more information visit https://hikesantaclarita.com/events/.

Community Hike City
June 17: Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Ribbon Cutting

June 17: Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Ribbon Cutting
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
The SCV's historic Pioneer Oil Refinery Park will have it's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Find Alternative Fueling Stations in Santa Clarita

Find Alternative Fueling Stations in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information. Visit Where to Fuel and Charge.
FULL STORY...

June 3: Planning Commission Regular Meeting Canceled

June 3: Planning Commission Regular Meeting Canceled
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
The City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting scheduled for June 3 has been canceled.
FULL STORY...

May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday

May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Friday, May 23, 2025
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and plant growth from the existing Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trails in the SCV on Saturday, May 31.
FULL STORY...
COC Physical Therapy Assistant Program Enrolling First Cohort
The College of the Canyons Physical Therapist Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
COC Physical Therapy Assistant Program Enrolling First Cohort
June 14: Hart High Quarterback Club Car Show
Hart High Quarterback Club will host its second annual car show, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Hart High School back parking lot.
June 14: Hart High Quarterback Club Car Show
June 20: NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Game Night Mixer
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Santa Clarita will host a Juneteenth Game Night Mixer, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 20 at The Centre.
June 20: NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Game Night Mixer
June 20-22: Mission Opera Presents ‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera will present "The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals," a horror-comedy theatrical spectacle at The MAIN beginning, 8 p.m., Friday, June 20.
June 20-22: Mission Opera Presents ‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’
Thurmond, Newsom Announce Resources to Strengthen Literacy-Biliteracy Instruction Statewide
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and California Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the release of the California Literacy-Biliteracy Professional Learning Pack, a comprehensive suite of resources designed to enhance literacy instruction and support educators across the state in improving student outcomes, especially for young readers.
Thurmond, Newsom Announce Resources to Strengthen Literacy-Biliteracy Instruction Statewide
DeVries Wins NAIA 5k National Championship
The Master's University's Jude DeVries fought off a challenge at the end to win the men's 5k at the 2025 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships Friday, May 23, in Marion, Ind.
DeVries Wins NAIA 5k National Championship
Mustangs Earn Top 10 finish at Golf Championships
The Master's University men's golf team stumbled on the final day of competition at the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships in Silvis, Ill. on May 23.
Mustangs Earn Top 10 finish at Golf Championships
Canyons Athletics Names Six Academic Excellence Award Winners
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner on May 22.
Canyons Athletics Names Six Academic Excellence Award Winners
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
May 28: COC Board Hosts Joint Meeting with COC Foundation
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, May 28, beginning 4 p.m. with a business meeting (open session) followed by a joint meeting (open session) with the COC Foundation at 5 p.m.
May 28: COC Board Hosts Joint Meeting with COC Foundation
Jeff Stabile Honored as ‘2025 Stigma Buster of the Year’
Jeff Stabile was presented with the 2025 Stigma Buster Award by U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, at the annual Stop the Stigma event held at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Saturday, May 10.
Jeff Stabile Honored as ‘2025 Stigma Buster of the Year’
CTG Opens Comedy ‘The Angel Next Door’ in Old Town Newhall
The Canyon Theatre Guild has opened the Paul Slade Smith comedy, "The Angel Next Door" at its theater in Old Town Newhall.
CTG Opens Comedy ‘The Angel Next Door’ in Old Town Newhall
June 8: Castaic Animal Care Center Will Hold Special Sunday Adoption Event
The Friends of the Castaic Shelter have announced that the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Castaic will be open on Sunday, June 8 for a special animal adoption event.
June 8: Castaic Animal Care Center Will Hold Special Sunday Adoption Event
Adaptive Performing Arts Summer Camp in SCV Registration Now Open
The Include Everyone Project SCV has announced its upcoming summer camp, "Level Up," the Santa Clarita Valley's only adaptive performing arts camp designed to empower individuals of all abilities through the joy of performance, will be held in June.
Adaptive Performing Arts Summer Camp in SCV Registration Now Open
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025
College of the Canyons will honor its 2025 graduating class during the college’s 56th annual commencement celebration on Friday, June 6, in the college’s Cougar Stadium, located on the Valencia campus.
June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025
May 27: City Council to Consider Request to Increase Garbage Fees
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 27 at City Hall to consider a request from Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. to adjust residential garbage pickup rates by 14 to 25 percent.
May 27: City Council to Consider Request to Increase Garbage Fees
