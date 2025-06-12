header image

June 12
1868 - Ravena post office (with one "n") established in Soledad Canyon [story]
June 14: Hart High Quarterback Club Car Show, Fundraiser
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a car show and fundraiser supporting the Hart Football Program, Saturday, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. June 14 at Hart High School.

Hart High School is located at 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Hart High Quarterback Club is a non-profit organization that provides all needs for Hart High School’s football program. All car show proceeds will go towards the Hart High football program.

Free admission for the public.

Show vehicles are $25.

