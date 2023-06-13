June 14: L.A. County First Veterans Town Hall Meeting

The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs First Townhall Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at 1816 S. Figueroa St., L.A., CA, 90015.

The meeting can also be viewed virtually on Microsoft Teams.

This Townhall Meeting will discuss diverse resources and benefits for veterans, their families and caregivers.

Hosted by the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs the meeting will engage with Veteran Service Leaders from the following organizations:

— Los Angeles Regional Veterans Administration Office.

— Veterans Affairs Health Care Center, West LA.

— Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs.

Veteran Services experts will be available to guide participants through the diverse resources and benefits available for veterans, their families, and caregivers.

To join the Virtual Town Hall Meeting click here.

To attend in person register online here or at the door at 1816 S. Figueroa St., L.A., CA, 90015.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...