June 14: Santa Clarita Ballet Presents ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company presents an authentic staging of one of the classical repertoire’s most famous ballets, “The Sleeping Beauty,” Saturday, June 14, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

The cast will feature the ballet company’s own homegrown talent and professional guest artists from State Street Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet, the national tour of “Frozen” and Les Ballet Trockadero companies.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s luscious score, this beloved fairy tale tells the story of Princess Aurora who falls into a deep sleep for a hundred years after pricking her finger. Only a kiss by a handsome prince can awaken her and undo the curse placed upon her by the evil fairy, Carabosse.

Performance Date and Times: ​Saturday, June 14, at 11 a.m. and 4 p..m

Location: The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Tickets on sale now:

$42 / $40 / $38*

* All Senior tickets (65+) and Children’s Tickets (9 and under) are $38.

