Santa Clarita CA
S.C.V. History
June 8
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
June 14: Sierra Hillbillies Start 11 Week Dance Class
| Wednesday, Jun 8, 2022
Water drop


The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club announced its starting and 11 week dance course at Valencia Meadows Park.

The social square dance intermediate class will begin June 14 and go until Aug. 23 and cost $50 for the entire course.

The class will be taught by Janienne Alexander every Tuesday evening from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To register online visit the website or for more information call (661) 262-9525.

Valencia Meadows Park is located at 25671 Fedala rd, Valencia.
June 24: Barefoot In the Park Premiers at The MAIN

June 24: Barefoot In the Park Premiers at The MAIN
Wednesday, Jun 8, 2022
Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park will be premiering later this month at The MAIN theatre in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

June 26: Impulse Music Student Showcase Seeks Performers

June 26: Impulse Music Student Showcase Seeks Performers
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
Attention students! It is time to showcase your hard work and make all that practicing pay off. Students of all ages can pick one song to perform on the Impulse Music stage at the Student Showcase on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

New CalArts Student-Created Play at Hollywood Fringe Festival

New CalArts Student-Created Play at Hollywood Fringe Festival
Monday, Jun 6, 2022
California Institute of the Arts junior Jeannette Srinivasan’s "Yellow/Blue Play" is among the productions included at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Srinivasan's play is an original play about a surviving twin’s experience with grief, memory and the colors of her childhood.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Music Festival, SENSES Block Party

Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Music Festival, SENSES Block Party
Monday, Jun 6, 2022
This city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents of the arts-related June events around the SCV.  
FULL STORY...
June 24: Barefoot In the Park Premiers at The MAIN
Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park will be premiering later this month at The MAIN theatre in Newhall.
June 24: Barefoot In the Park Premiers at The MAIN
L.A. County Reports Second Presumed Case of Monkeypox
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified a second case of presumed monkeypox infection in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Reports Second Presumed Case of Monkeypox
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks 3rd In Credit Card Pay Down Nationwide
WalletHub recently released their study on credit card debt, and found Santa Clarita ranked third among all surveyed for paying down its credit card debt. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks 3rd In Credit Card Pay Down Nationwide
Lief Labs Announces Partnership With College of the Canyons
Lief Labs proudly announced that the company has launched its Lief University Mechanical Foundations training program in partnership with College of the Canyons.
Lief Labs Announces Partnership With College of the Canyons
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station is now accepting applications for their Deputy Explorer. 
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program
Agencies Warn of the Dangers of Illegal Fireworks
 Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but the city of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to engage in festivities responsibly and refrain from the use of illegal fireworks.
Agencies Warn of the Dangers of Illegal Fireworks
Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. County Reports More Than 6000 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday a total of eight new deaths and 6,195 new cases countywide, with 152 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. County Reports More Than 6000 New Cases
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
June 9: Arts Commission Meets to Discuss Plans for Museums in Newhall
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet for its regular meeting Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are a review of the potential Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan recommendations identified as priorities for the 2023 Arts Commission Work Plan and an overview of the various efforts to develop museums in the Old Town Newhall area.
June 9: Arts Commission Meets to Discuss Plans for Museums in Newhall
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Rise, 10 New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 10 new deaths and 3,722 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 133 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Rise, 10 New Deaths in County
June 26: Impulse Music Student Showcase Seeks Performers
Attention students! It is time to showcase your hard work and make all that practicing pay off. Students of all ages can pick one song to perform on the Impulse Music stage at the Student Showcase on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
June 26: Impulse Music Student Showcase Seeks Performers
Sept. 9: 2022 SCVEDC Economic Outlook Features Local Forecast
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation and College of the Canyons will host the 2022 Fall Economic Outlook Forecast presented by Wells Fargo.
Sept. 9: 2022 SCVEDC Economic Outlook Features Local Forecast
L.A. County Public Health Warns Public of Contaminated Ecstasy Pills
Los Angeles County Public Health is warning parents and school officials of a large number of ecstasy pills laced with fentanyl that have entered the Los Angeles drug market.
L.A. County Public Health Warns Public of Contaminated Ecstasy Pills
Newhall School District Promotes Three to Administrative Positions
Newhall School District has promoted three current employees to serve in new administrative roles. Kate Peattie, Chad Rose and Tim Lankford will step into new positions in the district.
Newhall School District Promotes Three to Administrative Positions
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin | In-person Summer Reading Program Returns to Santa Clarita Libraries
After two years of virtual and hybrid programming, I am pleased to welcome residents for the return of the 2022 Summer Reading Program, which will be held in person at our Santa Clarita Public Library branches and our local parks.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin | In-person Summer Reading Program Returns to Santa Clarita Libraries
Canyon High Eco-Chicos Environmental Club Remove Trash From Riverbed
Sixty members of Canyon High School’s Eco-Chicos Environmental Club teamed up with the Santa Clarita chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby last month to remove the equivalent of 89 large garbage bags full of plastic and other trash from the Santa Clara River bed.
Canyon High Eco-Chicos Environmental Club Remove Trash From Riverbed
Perfect Tux Opens First Store in Valencia
Perfect Tux, the leading online provider for fashionable and unique men’s formalwear, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store. The store is located on Cinema Drive in Valencia.
Perfect Tux Opens First Store in Valencia
June 23: VIA Hosts ‘Awesome Summer BBQ Party’
The Valley Industry Association and American Family Funding will hold a Summer BBQ Party on Thursday, June 23 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
June 23: VIA Hosts ‘Awesome Summer BBQ Party’
Dead Birds in North Hills Test Positive for West Nile Virus
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first detection in 2022 of West Nile virus activity in Los Angeles County. The virus was detected in three dead American crows collected in the neighborhood of North Hills Zip Code 91343 on May 26.
Dead Birds in North Hills Test Positive for West Nile Virus
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
June 8: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 8, beginning with recognitions at 4:30 p.m., closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
June 8: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
New CalArts Student-Created Play at Hollywood Fringe Festival
California Institute of the Arts junior Jeannette Srinivasan’s "Yellow/Blue Play" is among the productions included at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Srinivasan's play is an original play about a surviving twin’s experience with grief, memory and the colors of her childhood.
New CalArts Student-Created Play at Hollywood Fringe Festival
TMU Athletes Ghiorso, Boggess Receive GSAC Cliff Hamlow Award
The Master's University Cross Country and Track & Field runners Arianna Ghiorso and Davis Boggess were named recipients of the Cliff Hamlow Champions of Character Award, as presented by the Golden State Athletic Conference.
TMU Athletes Ghiorso, Boggess Receive GSAC Cliff Hamlow Award
SCVNews.com
