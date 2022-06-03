June 14: Super Moon Hike in Central Park

Join the city of Santa Clarita Tuesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening hike at Central Park while admiring the Supermoon. Experience a relaxing sound bath with crystal singing bowls at the summit with Angelita Weber.

This event is geared toward adults and seniors, but families may attend as well. Remember to bring water and snacks and wear appropriate attire and footwear for hiking. Wear hiking shoes and bring flashlights. Towels and/or yoga mats are recommended for the sound bath.

Meet at the city of Santa Clarita canopy set up by Multipurpose Fields 7 and 8 in Central Park.

The hike up the Central Park Trail and sound bath should last two hours, concluding at 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy a leisurely hike up the mountainside to enjoy a 360-degree view of the Santa Clarita Valley in the moonlight.

Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

