June 14: Virginia Miranda Artist Reception, Auction at Valencia Town Center

Artist Virginia Miranda will hold a artist reception beginning 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14 followed by the conclusion to the ongoing auction at 7 p.m. at Valencia Town Center.

The auction and reception will feature some of her treasured oil paintings.

During the reception Miranda will have a meet and greet where guests can engage with her and gain insight into her creative process.

The event will be held at Valencia Town Center Mall, The Patios at 24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Suite 3324, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Admission is free.

To bid in the auction or for more information visit, https://virginiamirandaartist.betterworld.org/auctions/art-exhibit-auction-by-virginia.

Like this: Like Loading...