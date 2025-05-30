June: 15: California Condors: Back From the Brink

Discover the remarkable comeback story of the California condor, one of the world’s rarest birds, at a free presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, June 15.

This insightful talk, titled “California Condors – Back from the Brink,” will be held indoors at 2 p.m. at the Placerita Canyo Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.

The presentation will be led by Maria Montag, President of Friends of California Condors Wild and Free. She is a longtime volunteer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Montag is a passionate advocate and dedicated student of these birds, working directly on the refuges where they nest.

She is eager to share her knowledge and experiences with the community. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about one of nature’s most inspiring conservation success stories.

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates present the free Community Nature Education Series on the third Sunday of each month.

For more information about programs at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center visit www.placerita.org.

