June: 15: California Condors: Back From the Brink

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discover the remarkable comeback story of the California condor, one of the world's rarest birds, at a free presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, June 15.
|
This summer, kids can beat the heat in the coolest way possible, at Camp Chillin’ inside The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is hosting a free job and career fair on Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, will present the grand finale of its 25th anniversary season on Sunday, June 4.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of its popular Summer Trolley service, offering complimentary transportation through Monday, Sept. 1.
|
Caltrans has announced daytime and overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic June 2-6 for pavement rehabilitation.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition “The Reading Tree” by artist Therese Verner at the Old Town Newhall Library on display through Friday, Aug. 12.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, June 5 at Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes has been named the Western State Conference Track & Field Female Athlete of the Year, capping a year in which the standout student-athlete won state and conference championships in the 400m event.
|
2013
- Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story
]
|
The Newhall Farmer's Market in Old Town Newhall will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, May 30.
|
The Santa Clarita Planet Fitness club has recently added a trio of plate-loaded machines, equipment traditionally reserved for elite lifting gyms, making strength training accessible for all fitness levels.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming juried art exhibit, “In Orbit” which will be on view from July 7– Oct. 1, at the Newhall Community Center.
|
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus has announced a critically endangered Northern white-cheeked female gibbon was born on Thursday, May 8, to parents Canter and Lucia. The female gibbon baby, who is yet to be named, is the couple's second offspring.
|
Volunteers are needed for Valencia Community Beautification Day, Saturday, June 28 at Valencia Glen Park.
|
Los Angeles County filed a Motion for Preliminary Injunction on Thursday, May 29, in its ongoing lawsuit against Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
|
College of the Canyon's two-sport student-athlete Samantha Miranda Rodriguez is ready to redefine what it means to be a firefighter.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, Friday, May 30.
|
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Parents Night Out event, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 31.
|
Our Community Salutes of Santa Clarita and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita hosted it’s first enlistee recognition ceremony on May 17.
|
The California State Assembly passed two bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, in response to the ongoing public health crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill: the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27) and the Landfill Fire Safety Act (AB 28).
|
Lucky Luke Brewing will host a Summer Tiki Party Beer Fest, 5 p.m. Friday, June 20 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, June 20, on the topic of "Workplace Safety: Protecting People, Preventing Risks."
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, June 13, 9 a.m.-noon at Otto & Sons Nursery.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.