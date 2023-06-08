June 15: Deadline to Apply for Vacant Hart District Board Seat

The deadline for applicants to file paperwork to be considered for appointment to the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District is quickly approaching on Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m. The new board member must have their principal residence in Trustee Area 4, which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.

The Hart School District Governing Board voted 4-0 on May 17, to appoint a new board member to fill James Webb’s remaining term rather than initiate a costly election. Webb submitted his resignation to the Los Angeles County Board of Education on May 2.

The board has scheduled a public meeting on Wednesday, June 28, to interview all applicants, hold a public debate about those applicants and choose an applicant for appointment. In addition to residing in Trustee Area 4, California Education Code 35107 states an applicant interested in becoming a Governing Board member must be a registered voter, 18 years of age or older, who is not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office.

Interested parties should visit www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/governing-board-vacancy to consult the interactive Trustee Area Voting Map and complete an application.

The newly appointed Board member will be sworn in on July 19, with the term set to expire in December 2024.

