June 15: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks

College of the Canyons students Daniel Begel and Amir Erfan Shahla were among the 90 community college students nationwide to have been awarded scholarships from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.
Get ready to rock, sing along, and reminisce with the SCV Senior Center’s amazing monthly tribute band concerts, hosted in the stunning Grand Ballroom!
The Master's University outfielder Ty Beck has been named a Third Team All-American by both the NAIA and ABCA/Rawlings.
Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita will host RGB Drag Queen Bingo featuring Roxy Wood, 5-9 p.m. Sunday, June 8 at Kindred Spirits Wine Bar.
Fireside Nights, a monthly event at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, June 15, 5-7:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Ballet Company presents an authentic staging of one of the classical repertoire's most famous ballets, "The Sleeping Beauty," Saturday, June 14, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to present CalArts Reef Residency Open Studios Friday, June 7, featuring work by the CalArts alumni from the School of Art, School of Film/Video, and School of Critical Studies who served as the space’s Spring 2025 residents.
Last month, 341 traditional undergraduate students graduated from The Master’s University, making 2025’s graduating class the largest in school history.
Fostering Youth Independence has achieved a significant milestone as it welcomed its 200th foster youth into the FYI community, underscoring its commitment to help local youth succeed as they age out of the foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents.
City of Santa Clarita Public Library will host a scavenger hunt event "Find Princess Peach," 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 11 at Duane R. Harte Park.
The California Highway Patrol graduated six newly trained K-9 teams recently at its West Sacramento K-9 training facility, marking a significant step in bolstering public safety across the state.
1968
- Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story
Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), is pleased to announce his bipartisan legislation, Assembly Bill 653, the Child Abuse Mandated Entertainment Reporter Act (CAMERA), has passed off the Assembly Floor and is heading to the Senate.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Shane Alfred de Silva.
Rep. George Whitesides’ Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act gained additional momentum on Tuesday after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion of support for the bill.
Roll up your sleeves and join us for Community Beautification Day, a one-day volunteer cleanup event on Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The LEAP Children’s Museum has announced its second annual summer pop-up event, “Healthy Heroes Play Lab,” which will take place every weekend from June 7 through July 6, at the Valencia Town Center.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, in collaboration with Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, successfully introduced a motion directing Los Angeles County to formally support the Facilitating Increased Resilience, Environmental Weatherization and Lowered Liability (FIREWALL) Act (S. 1323).
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill (SB 571) to increase penalties for looting and impersonating law enforcement during a state of emergency has passed out of the Senate with unanimous bipartisan support.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Californians to avoid advertisements that claim to offer discounted DMV services.
1925
- Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announced its participation in California Adopt-a-Pet Day on Saturday, June 7. This Statewide event unites animal welfare organizations across California in a collective effort to find forever loving homes for animals in need.
Mission Opera, Santa Clarita's premier opera company, is proud to present a groundbreaking production of Tosca this June at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Matchbox Theatre has announced its upcoming production of "World Builders" Friday thru Sunday, June 27-29 at the MAIN.
