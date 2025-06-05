June 15: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks

Fireside Nights, a monthly event at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, June 15, 5-7:30 p.m.

The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center. This will include live music, sing-alongs, animal meet and greets, storytelling, crafts, activities, show-and-tell tables, s’mores and more.

Feel free to bring snacks or picnic, acoustic instruments and songs. No smoking or alcohol permitted.

The theme this month is “A Celebration of Fathers.”

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center is located at 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.

This is a free program. For more information call (661) 268-0840 or email sbrewer@parks.lacounty.gov.

