June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, neighbors, and other loved ones may be experiencing unimaginable trauma unknown to those around them.

Here’s how one can help:

LEARN about the warning signs of abuse, types of abuse, and how to report abuse. It is critical to learn how to identify, address, and prevent abuse to support our most vulnerable as we all age together. Learn more here.

REPORT abuse. Our new Aging & Community Services branch is home to 150+ social workers who uplift older adults, protect our most vulnerable, and deliver caring supportive services within local communities. If you’re concerned that someone you care about may be the victim of abuse, don’t be silent. Call our elder abuse hotline at 1-877-477-3646 to report abuse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Visit here to learn more.

WEAR purple to spread awareness and encourage others to do the same. Show your support on social! Snap a photo, share why you wear purple in support of elder abuse awareness, and post on social media with the hashtag #PurpleWednesday.

WDACS is committed to creating an age-friendly LA County, where older adults can thrive and live free from abuse. Learn about our older adult services here.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was launched on June 15, 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations. Access tools and tips to help spread awareness!

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...