June 15: Last Registration Day for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on Monday, July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Wednesday, June 15, at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate the front-line personnel who have kept our community safe and sane during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone is welcome to submit an entry to be in the parade – from Scout troops to clubs, nonprofit organizations, businesses, religious organizations and individual residents – and the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is the perfect patriotic way to “see and be seen.” The parade committee is accepting entries through the parade website, SCVParade.com. Entries must be submitted by June 15 at 5 p.m.; after that, a late fee applies with a final deadline of June 22 at 5 p.m.

The 90th Anniversary Parade will bring together thousands of participants and spectators to the heart of Old Town Newhall beginning at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout. The parade will head north on Main Street, then from there head west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library, and then north onto Orchard Village Road ending at Dalbey Drive.

No registration is required simply to watch the parade – just show up and have a good time.

All local media in Santa Clarita cover the parade in their own unique way. SCVTV, our nonprofit community television channel, will provide live coverage via SCVTV.com and Facebook, as well as Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV and Roku. Tune into the live coverage for exclusive interviews, float-by-float announcing and a multi-camera production. Watch it again at 8 p.m. on July 4 and at various times in the days to follow. Maybe you’ll see yourself!

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is put on annually by a volunteer committee that includes veterans, city officials, educators and members of local fraternal organizations.

For more information about the parade and the entry form, visit scvparade.com and follow the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Facebook page. Entrants are advised to read the parade rules and FAQ’s on the website.

For more information, contact the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee at parade@scvtv.com or scvparade.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...