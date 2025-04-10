June 16-19, 23-26: Howard Fisher’s Cougar Basketball Camp

College of the Canyons will host Howard Fisher’s Cougar Basketball Camp, with registration for two sessions now open to boys and girls entering third through eighth grade.

An early-bird discount of $25 is available through May 1, when using promocode EARLY25 (single registration) and EARLY25SIB (for sibling discount package).

Welcoming all skill-levels, each four-day camp session provides attendees a unique opportunity to learn new techniques and strengthen current skills under the direction of COC men’s basketball head coach Howard Fisher, his staff and collegiate student-athletes from the eight-time Western State Conference champion men’s basketball program.

With opportunities to learn new techniques and strengthen current skills, camp sessions are highlighted by fundamentals instruction, contests, guest speakers and team competition. All major areas of basketball will be covered in detail, including shooting, passing, ball handling, individual offense, defense, rebounding and team play.

Taking grade and age into account, each camper will be evaluated on the first day of camp and placed into groups that will allow them to maximize their opportunity to improve.

“This event is one of my most enjoyable responsibilities as a coach,” said Fisher, who has led the Cougars for 25 seasons. “The COC Basketball Camp provides a fun, fast-paced environment for young people to learn the game as well as meet new friends. Our staff strives to instill confidence in every camper, while making sure the sport of basketball is always fun.”

The 2025 College of the Canyons Basketball Camp will run during the following dates and times in the college’s West P.E. gymnasium, located on the Valencia campus:

Session 1: June 16-19 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (M/T/W/Th)

Session 2: June 23-26 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (M/T/W/Th)

A $250 per player registration fee applies to each session. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt. A written player evaluation and camp photo will also be provided at the end of the weekly session.

Campers are encouraged to bring their own lunch but may also purchase a box lunch at an additional cost. A Jersey Mike’s box lunch option can be added for an additional $50 per camper per session (includes lunch for all four days of camp).

Proceeds directly support the COC men’s basketball program.

For more information please contact COC men’s basketball head coach Howard Fisher at (661) 362-3201 or howard.fisher@canyons.edu.

