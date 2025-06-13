June 16-20: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures

Caltrans has announced that overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic starting Monday, June 16 for pavement rehabilitation.

Monday, June 16 through Friday, June 20

Northbound and southbound I-5: various points between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway are scheduled to have one lane closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and up to three lanes closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The southbound Templin Highway off-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 20.

Lanes will reopen each day between closure hours. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Lane closures are subject to change.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of a retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as work is done to keep your freeway safe. Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X. Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.

