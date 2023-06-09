June 16: Inaugural NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration

The NAACP Santa Clarita branch will celebrate Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved African Americans were freed, with its inaugural Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration on Friday, June 16. Proceeds will benefit the Future Leaders Scholarship Fund.

The event will feature a live DJ, dance floor, cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres. In addition, the organization will recognize and honor two local humanitarians, Isiuwa Aimiuwu and Ira Rounsaville.

The inaugural NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Celebration will be held in the Valencia Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The festivities will begin with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. where guests can meet and mingle with special guest speakers and award recipients. General attendance will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for general attendance and $85 for VIP attendance and may be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/naacpsc-1st-annual-juneteenth-freedom-celebration-tickets-634507798907.

The NAACP encourages the pursuit of higher education through its scholarship program, which assists in eliminating financial barriers that confront underprivileged youth as they pursue their dream of continuing education. Each year, the NAACP Santa Clarita awards local high school students with $2,000 scholarships. This monumental effort is made possible only through the generosity of the organization’s donors and members. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available for the Juneteenth Celebration. Please email scvnaacpffcc@gmail.com to inquire about sponsorship or vendor opportunities.

The NAACP Santa Clarita’s mission is to disrupt inequality, dismantle racism, and accelerate change in key areas, including criminal justice, health care, education, climate and the economy. NAACP Santa Clarita works to inspire positive change in the community and help be the catalyst that drives a better, more inclusive version of Santa Clarita. For more information, please visit naacpsc.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...