June 16: Lucky Luke Brewing Hosts Seventh Annual BFE Fest

The seventh annual BFE Fest will be a summer tiki party at Lucky Luke Santa Clarita on June 16. The fest will feature craft brews and tropical vibes.
Originally hosted by Wolf Creek Brewery, the spirit of BFE Fest lives on at Lucky Luke Brewing in partnership with the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild. Grab some tickets for unlimited tastings from a dozen independent craft breweries from all over Los Angeles County.
Get festive this year by donning Hawaiian shirts, be ready to hula and get ready to groove to some tropical tunes.
General Admission $42
Designated Driver $12
This event is 21+ only.
BFE Fest will take place on Friday, June 16 to help endcap the 14th LA Beer Week which runs June 10-18.
Proceeds will help benefit the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild, a 501(c)6 nonprofit that promotes and protects L.A. County’s independent craft brewing industry.
Friday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lucky Luke Brewing Co. 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Whites Canyon Road in the Canyon Country, Saugus area will be under construction during the 2023 Santa Clarita Road Rehab resurfacing project. The work on White's Canyon is expected to last until September.
With an abundance of rainfall this winter, green hills and a flowing Santa Clara River, this may seem like the new normal in the Santa Clarita Valley with drought feeling like a distant memory. However, the importance of water conservation and the necessity to be effective advocates with our water will always exist within the SCV's desert-like ecosystem.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Christina Soliman, PA-C, BS, MPAS, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Soliman joins Anirudh Rai, MD and James Weagley, MD, bringing the number of providers at the primary care practice to three.
This summer join Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation for fun in the sun, activities and adventure. The parks are offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park, as well as special events to enjoy. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate America's Independence "the SCV Way Live, Work, Play."
The Regular Board meeting of the governing board of trustees of the Newhall School District will be held Tuesday, June 13 beginning with a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the public, open session meeting at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Things will be going “low and slow” on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as CSUN hosts the first of what university officials hope will be an annual lowrider car show at the university.
Wilkin Mes, a longtime veteran of the cruise and maritime industries with extensive experience in terminal management, logistics and cruise services, has been named Vice President of Port Operations for Princess Cruises. Princess Cruises is headquartered in Santa Clarita.
California Institute of the Arts President Ravi Rajan accepted a Posse Star, awarded by the Posse Foundation at its annual “Evening of the Stars” gala in New York City on May 24. CalArts was among three schools that launched the foundation’s newest initiatives, Posse Arts, of which CalArts was the program’s first institutional sponsor.
