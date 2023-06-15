June 16: Lucky Luke Brewing Hosts Seventh Annual BFE Fest

The seventh annual BFE Fest will be a summer tiki party at Lucky Luke Santa Clarita on June 16. The fest will feature craft brews and tropical vibes.

Originally hosted by Wolf Creek Brewery, the spirit of BFE Fest lives on at Lucky Luke Brewing in partnership with the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild. Grab some tickets for unlimited tastings from a dozen independent craft breweries from all over Los Angeles County.

Get festive this year by donning Hawaiian shirts, be ready to hula and get ready to groove to some tropical tunes.

General Admission $42

Designated Driver $12

This event is 21+ only.

BFE Fest will take place on Friday, June 16 to help endcap the 14th LA Beer Week which runs June 10-18.

Proceeds will help benefit the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild, a 501(c)6 nonprofit that promotes and protects L.A. County’s independent craft brewing industry.

Friday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lucky Luke Brewing Co. 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

