June 16: Parks After Dark Returns, Includes Val Verde Park

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is bringing back its Parks after Dark program.

The program will opens various parks around the county from 6 to 10 p.m. for a variety of free activities.

Starting June 16 through Aug. 6 the parks will feature free programs including sports, wellness, education, food, games and more.

Locally Val Verde Park, located at 30300 Arlington St. Castaic 91384, will host this program including several days of free Concerts

Concert Dates:

-June 18 TBA

-July 2 Incednio

-July 30 Susie Hansen

-Aug. 8 Incencdio

All Concerts will go from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

No Registration will be required for the event, show up with family and friends and enjoy.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...