June 16: Parks After Dark Returns, Includes Val Verde Park

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is bringing back its Parks after Dark program.

The program will opens various parks around the county from 6 to 10 p.m. for a variety of free activities.

Starting June 16 through Aug. 6 the parks will feature free programs including sports, wellness, education, food, games and more.

Locally Val Verde Park, located at 30300 Arlington St. Castaic 91384, will host this program including several days of free Concerts

Concert Dates:

-June 18 TBA

-July 2 Incednio

-July 30 Susie Hansen

-Aug. 8 Incencdio

All Concerts will go from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

No Registration will be required for the event, show up with family and friends and enjoy.

No Comments for : June 16: Parks After Dark Returns, Includes Val Verde Park


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Today in SCV History (June 16)

    Today in SCV History (June 16)

    2 hours ago
  • June 16: Parks After Dark Returns, Includes Val Verde Park

    June 16: Parks After Dark Returns, Includes Val Verde Park

    7 hours ago
  • Sierra Fire Ignites In Bouquet Canyon, Evacuation Order Issued For Affected Area

    Sierra Fire Ignites In Bouquet Canyon, Evacuation Order Issued For Affected Area

    9 hours ago
  • June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

    June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

    11 hours ago
  • Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Records 243 New Cases

    Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Records 243 New Cases

    11 hours ago
  • L.A. Public Works Announces Several Updates

    L.A. Public Works Announces Several Updates

    12 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Unveils More Savings on Summer Vacations

    Princess Cruises Unveils More Savings on Summer Vacations

    13 hours ago
  • CSUN Awarded $250k Grant For Tax-Preparation Program

    CSUN Awarded $250k Grant For Tax-Preparation Program

    13 hours ago
  • Gibbons Center Close to 100 New Member Goal

    Gibbons Center Close to 100 New Member Goal

    14 hours ago
  • College of the Canyons Fall Semester Registration Now Open

    College of the Canyons Fall Semester Registration Now Open

    15 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.