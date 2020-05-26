June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13

Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a virtual event Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. for a discussion on Proposition 13.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Californian’s will be called on again to protect Proposition 13 as the general election will include a ballot measure often referred to as “Split Roll.” This measure is aimed at repealing many of the protections of Proposition 13 and creating increased taxes on business and commercial properties.

The keynote speaker for the Zoom meeting will be Susan Shelley, vice-president of communications for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

Shelley will overview the “Split Roll” initiative and clearly show how the passage of such an initiative could be devastating to business and industry.

Wondering what the loss of Proposition 13 could mean to you? Take a moment to log onto www.guesinggame.org.

About Susan Shelley

Susan Shelley is the Vice President of Communications for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, the most influential taxpayer advocacy organization in California. She’s also a twice-weekly columnist and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group, 11 daily papers including the Orange County Register and the Los Angeles Daily News. Susan is a frequent guest on Southern California radio and TV news shows, talking about California policy and politics.

About the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association is the group that spearheaded Proposition 13, the California property tax-cutting initiative passed in 1978 which slashed property taxes by 57%. Today the Association continues as a lobbying and policy organization that advocates for Proposition 13, Proposition 218 and against raising taxes in California.