June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13

Uploaded: , Tuesday, May 26, 2020

By Press Release

Susan Shelley

Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a virtual event Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. for a discussion on Proposition 13.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Californian’s will be called on again to protect Proposition 13 as the general election will include a ballot measure often referred to as “Split Roll.” This measure is aimed at repealing many of the protections of Proposition 13 and creating increased taxes on business and commercial properties.

The keynote speaker for the Zoom meeting will be Susan Shelley, vice-president of communications for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

Shelley will overview the “Split Roll” initiative and clearly show how the passage of such an initiative could be devastating to business and industry.

Wondering what the loss of Proposition 13 could mean to you? Take a moment to log onto www.guesinggame.org.

Questions can be submitted to kathy@via.org.

VIA Members: $10.00

Non-Members: $15.00

Register in advance for this meeting [here].

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

About Susan Shelley
Susan Shelley is the Vice President of Communications for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, the most influential taxpayer advocacy organization in California. She’s also a twice-weekly columnist and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group, 11 daily papers including the Orange County Register and the Los Angeles Daily News. Susan is a frequent guest on Southern California radio and TV news shows, talking about California policy and politics.

About the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association
The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association is the group that spearheaded Proposition 13, the California property tax-cutting initiative passed in 1978 which slashed property taxes by 57%. Today the Association continues as a lobbying and policy organization that advocates for Proposition 13, Proposition 218 and against raising taxes in California.

No Comments for : June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    49 mins ago
  • Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities

    Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities

    54 mins ago
  • New Nonprofit ‘Eclipse Theatre’ Bringing the Entertainment with Greek-Themed Parodies, Sketches

    New Nonprofit ‘Eclipse Theatre’ Bringing the Entertainment with Greek-Themed Parodies, Sketches

    2 hours ago
  • COC Golfer Ryan Crema Commits to University of Redlands

    COC Golfer Ryan Crema Commits to University of Redlands

    2 hours ago
  • Heat Alert Issued for SCV

    Heat Alert Issued for SCV

    3 hours ago
  • Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita

    Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita

    3 hours ago
  • June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13

    June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13

    5 hours ago
  • Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted

    Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted

    5 hours ago
  • CSUN Professor Cautions About Downsides of Telecommuting

    CSUN Professor Cautions About Downsides of Telecommuting

    6 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 26)

    Today in SCV History (May 26)

    14 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.