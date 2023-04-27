June 17: Boots & Brews Returns to Central Park

Boots & Brews has returned and this year headlining with country music Star Lee Brice.

The event will return June 17 at Central Park in Santa Clarita. Brice will be joined by Tyler Farr and Matt Stell to round out the line up.

Past performances include Brad Paisley, Easton Corbin, Jake Owens, Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, and more.

Dust off those boots and dance along to some country music, tickets began at $49 +fees, and this year.

Those who purchased a 2020 ticket can redeem their ticket for 2022 through a form submission.

To purchase a ticket visit the CBF Productions website. Tickets available include:

-General Admission

-VIP Admission

-Multi-Festival Pass

-Private “Corral”/Day Bed

-Private Cabana Experience

A clear bag policy will be in place, so be sure to store gear in a see through container.

